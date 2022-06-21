ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

6-22-22 fdl area united way and women’s fund team up for menstrual products drive

radioplusinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fond du Lac Area United Way and Fond du Lac Women’s Fund are teaming up to collect menstrual products for area school districts....

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radioplusinfo.com

6-24-22 new nfdl school district superintendent

The North Fond du Lac School District has selected a longtime Appleton Area School District principal and former UW Marching Band assistant drum major and social studies teacher to become the next superintendent. Matt Mineau will succeed Aaron Sadoff who is stepping down after accepting a job as executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation. Mineau will July 1, and said he was “excited to join the Oriole Nation” and “extremely honored” by the opportunity. “I’m looking forward to partnering with the North Fond du Lac community as together, we will ensure success for all our students – academically, emotionally, mentally and physically,” Mineau said. NFDL Board President Steve Hock said Mineau was the Board’s unanimous choice among a field of excellent candidates. “We were impressed with Matt’s proven abilities to build relationships and create a culture of positive engagement with students, staff and parents,” Hock said. “He is passionate about innovation and continuous improvement, and his charter school experience will be a great asset as our district plans a high school expansion to our Treffert Way charter school. We are excited to welcome him.”
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-24-22 fdl school board member weddle resigns positions

Fond du Lac School Board member Tim Weddle is resigning from his position on the Board. Weddle was elected in April and is stepping down effective July 7, after purchasing a home outside of the school district. “On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to thank outgoing Board member Tim Weddle for his service to the Fond du Lac School District,” said Mark Henschel, President of the Board of Education. In his resignation letter, Weddle shared, “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the Board and administration. I am excited to see what the future holds for the Fond du Lac School District.” The Board of Education will proceed with filling the Board vacancy created by Weddle’s resignation following state statutes and District policies. More information regarding the process to fill the Board vacancy will be forthcoming.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular Outagamie County bar and banquet hall closing for good

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-22-22 new leadership on fdl county board

There has been a changing of the guard on the Fond du Lac County Board. The board elected supervisor Steven Abel Board chairman. Abel had been the second vice chair. Abel and board first vice chair Marty Ryan were both nominated for chairman. Abel represents District 11 in the city of Fond du Lac. Supervisor Dean Will was elected board second vice chair. The meeting also marked the first for newly elected county executive Sam Kaufman. Kaufman was elected in a special election earlier this month. Prior to that he had served on the board for seven years as a supervisor in District 7 representing the Waupun area. Kaufman replaces the late longtime county executive Al Buechel who died in March from a heart attack at the age of 74.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
Society
radioplusinfo.com

6-24-22 fdl county board vacancy

Applications are being accepted for a vacancy on the Fond du Lac County Board. Board Chair, Steven Abel, has announced that he is accepting applications for a member to serve on the Board of Supervisors representing District 7 . The district covers the Oakfield and Waupun area. The term expires in April, 2024. The appointment will fill the unexpired term of Sam Kaufman, who was recently elected county executive. Those interested should send a resume and cover letter to the Fond du Lac County Clerk no later than Wednesday, July 6.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Kids destroy items at store on Sunset Dr.

6:36 p.m. Wednesday — A caller in the 1100 block of West Sunset Drive reported a group of three kids were stealing items and destroying things in a store. Police could not substantiate that anything was stolen. The kids were returned home to their parents and advised. Read the...
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of using pizza cutter to steal hundreds from Walmart

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after he was caught scanning a 68-cent pizza cutter multiple times instead of hundreds of dollars worth of items. In a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 42-year-old Adrian Gonzalez is facing three charges that...
seehafernews.com

Roncalli Middle School Teacher Also Charged in Sheboygan County

NOTICE: The following story has some details that may be disturbing to some. The Roncalli Middle School teacher that is accused of taking inappropriate photos of his students is now also facing charges in Sheboygan County. 36-year-old Gregory Melin, who resides in Sheboygan, was arrested on June 15th after he...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdl#Charity
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bear killed on Interstate 43 this morning

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

State Patrol doing aerial enforcement on WIS 172 and I-41, here’s when:

(WFRV) – Drivers may want to watch their speeds and behavior, as two main highways in Brown and Outagamie County will be monitored from the sky. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is going to patrol three counties starting June 22. The enforcement is weather depending.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-23-22 new fdl county board chairman

The new Fond du Lac County Board chairman says he will strive to continue the tradition of his predecessors in running county board meetings in a nonpartisan fashion. Steve Abel was elected this week as Fond du Lac County Board chairman. “I felt that I’ve got strong leadership skills. I’ve served on the board for 13 years,” Abel told WFDL news. Going back more than three decades Abel is only the sixth chairman of the Fond du Lac County Board. Sam Kaufman served as county board chairman for about a month before he was elected county executive in a special election earlier this month. “The one thing I think I have seen is that the Fond du Lac County Board is a non-partisan board and that it’s important that it stays that way.” Following the death of longtime county executive Al Buechel in March, and with new leadership on the county board, Abel says the county is beginning a new chapter in its history. “Fond du Lac County has done well in electing Sam Kaufman, very stable person, to take the reigns from Allen (Buechel) after Allen’s passing. Now we have the county board that I think was left in good hands as well. I’ll do my best to maintain that consistency that we’ve had for the last several decades with Al at the helm.”
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
seehafernews.com

Barn Fire Last Night in The Town of Meeme

Multiple local and area Fire Departments and law enforcement agencies responded to a barn fire late Monday night in The Manitowoc County Township of Meeme. Major Jason Orth of The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department says that The County Joint Dispatch Center was notified of the blaze just after 10:15 p.m. at 17231 Point Creek Road.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Mayville mother/son are 6th, 7th traffic fatalites of 2022 | By Washington County Sheriff

June 22, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the 6th and 7th traffic fatalities of 2022. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 5:42 a.m. the Washington County Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road in the Village of Richfield. One of the callers reported that occupants of a southbound vehicle had severe injuries and were unconscious.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-24-22 woman committed over slender man stabbing seeks her release

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The second of two women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate in Wisconsin which they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man is petitioning for her release. Twenty-year-old Morgan Geyser asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren on June 14 to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier. During a hearing Thursday, Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. According to prosecutors, Geyser and Weier lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014, and Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner while Weier urged her on. Leutner survived the attack.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 4th person charged, 17 hurt

MILWAUKEE - More than a month after 17 people were shot on Water Street after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game, a fourth person was charged in connection with the shooting. Hundreds of people were in the area near Water and Juneau on May 13 despite the fact there were already two shootings that night, one just about a block down and the other near the Deer District as the game came to an end.
MILWAUKEE, WI
whbl.com

Manitowoc Police Conducting Death Investigation

Police in Manitowoc are trying to find out what led to the death of a 27-year-old male. Manitowoc Police Captain Peter McGinty says his department along with Manitowoc Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 200 Block of Maritime Drive at around 9 O’clock last Friday morning on the report of an unresponsive person in the water of Manitowoc Harbor. They recovered the body of a 27-year-old Manitowoc man from the water and have not determined the cause of death.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police and Fire Respond to Another Person in Lake Michigan

An individual has been pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. While details are scarce at this time, we have confirmed that the Manitowoc Police and Fire Departments were called to the lakeside near the YMCA. The individual was reported to be unresponsive at the time of their arrival. Their current...
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy