This Friday and Saturday, the annual Mission Mountain Rodeo will once again be held at the Polson Fairgrounds. Local cowboys and cowgirls will compete against cohorts from around the state and even some from out of state. Rodeos are a family affair with many competitors from the same family in the various adult and junior events. In team roping attendees may see spouses competing both with and against one another as well as some father-son or father-daughter teams. Expect over 100 competitors using their skills to try to best the others in their respective events. Big Circle Rodeo from Circle Montana will...

POLSON, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO