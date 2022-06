There will be some major renovations starting after the Putnam County Fair is over this year. The commissioners are using American Rescue Plan dollars to do two building projects on the fairgrounds, the first is a rehab of the grandstand. They want to preserve the rustic look of the historic structure but update it so it will last for another 50 + years. Then in 2023, they are looking at tearing down the merchant building and the junior fair building to construct a new multipurpose building in their place. That project is expected to start after the 2023 fair.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO