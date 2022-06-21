ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Bobcat stolen from small business owner in Tulsa

By Amanda Slee
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474rwB_0gHsHPQU00

This is the time of year police say thieves are active, stealing construction equipment. Now it’s happened to a small business owner in Tulsa who says it’s nearly put him out of business.

On a small lot near 46th place and Mingo sits piles of rocks, sand and soil. It may not look like much to the average person but to Kevin Davis it’s how he makes a living. Now he can’t do that after thieves stole a key piece of equipment from his materials yard.

“I usually keep it parked back here (behind his shed) so it’s not visible from the street,” Davis said.

Kevin Davis and his wife own and operate the Kevin Davis Co. For about 20 years they have been selling and delivering materials like gravel, sand and soil to customers. He took time off to celebrate his grandson’s birthday and father’s day but when he came back to work Monday morning his Bobcat 751 was gone.

“You can see the tracks where they turned the machine around and headed out toward the road,” he explained.

Now his operations are down.

“It’s a main piece of equipment, a tool that I use daily to load these materials onto this truck so I can deliver it around the community in green country,” Davis said.

This type of theft is something Tulsa police say is common.

“The reason being there’s a lot of money involved. These pieces of equipment are extremely valuable and there’s a high demand market for them to be stolen and then sold,” said Lt. Chase Calhoun with the Tulsa Police department auto theft unit.

Lt. Calhoun says since this is a common occurrence during the summer months as construction ramps up. He suggests a couple of things businesses can do.

“They can install tracking devices, whether it’s GPS, on some of these heavy industrial pieces of equipment that will allow us to locate them in the event they are stolen," Calhoun said. "The other thing they can do is hire a job security or on site security for job constructions sites. That's also a really good option. A lot of times that a deterrent to criminals coming on the property and actually stealing their equipment overnight.”

Davis isn’t sure when he will be back to operating since new bobcats are slow to come off the assembly line and people are hanging onto their old ones since they can’t get new ones. Inflation is also driving up the price.

“New equipment is way more expensive. Used equipment is also more expensive and very hard to find so it’s not a great time to be in this situation for sure,” Davis said.

Even with that, Davis is staying positive and just hoping he can get his bobcat back or find and afford a new one.

“I'm looking forward to getting back to being busy again and doing what I do. I love what I do,” he said.

Davis says he plans to get a tracker for his equipment and keep it locked up inside his on site storage unit so this doesn’t happen again.

Family member created this GoFundMe to help pay for Davis to get new Bobcat.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Locations Of 25 Flock Cameras In Tulsa Revealed

We now know where 25 new license-plate reading cameras will be located in Tulsa. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) held months of public meetings to get input. In total, 25 cameras will go up in parts of North, South, and East Tulsa. The cameras are being tested so they're free...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
news9.com

First Locations For 'Flock' Cameras Chosen In Tulsa

25 new license plate reading cameras will be going up around Tulsa in just a couple of weeks. The solar-powered motion detection cameras will be put up in high-crime areas around the city. Tulsa Police held months of public meetings gathering input and researching the best areas to place the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Leading Officers On 2 Chases In 1 Day

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase twice in one day. According to Tulsa Police, Christopher Manard led officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon but got away. Police say they recovered drugs Manard had allegedly tossed out of the car during that chase. Officers...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcat#Android#Gps#Business Owner#The Kevin Davis Co
okcfox.com

Woman stabbed in neck at QuikTrip while getting gas

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 86-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck with a pen while getting gas at QuikTrip in midtown, according to Tulsa police. Police say the incident happened early Wednesday morning near 51st and Lewis. A man, now identified as Donald Shibley, approached the victim while she was getting gas and demanded her car keys.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Found Dead in Northeast Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a man was found dead. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on normal patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road to the northeast of Copan when they came across an unoccupied vehicle. Copeland says the deputies checked the area and found a deceased white male believed to be out of Tulsa. He says the vehicle belonged to the individual that was discovered.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Scammers pretending to work for Amazon, Tulsa police warn

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said their Financial Crimes Unit has seen an increase in telephone scammers posing as “Apple or Amazon” employees. TPD said the scammer will say your account has been hacked and they are the employee assigned to your case to help recover your account and get your money back.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa business expands for fifth time since start of pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — A North Tulsa man who started a personal training business at the beginning of the pandemic is getting ready to move locations and expand for the fifth time. Joseph Dufresne took a leap of faith right before the pandemic. He quit his day job and pursued his personal training certification. He launched his business, MYSIDE FITNESS, via zoom and trained clients with items they could find around the house.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crashes close southbound lanes of US-169 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two car crashes have lanes of traffic blocked on southbound U.S. Highway 169. A multi-car crash has three lanes of traffic blocked on southbound US-169 near East 61st Street in Tulsa. The inside lane of traffic remains open there. Another crash involving two cars is further...
TULSA, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Lebanese cuisine is steeped in family, community, and hospitality, and this has made it an essential part of the Oklahoma food scene since before statehood.

In the first quarter of the twentieth century, approximately sixty thousand people immigrated from Lebanon to the United States. Many remained in the larger port cities of the Northeast, but a few made their way to Oklahoma and settled in and around Creek County. In 1900, Joseph and Fannie Abraham’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy