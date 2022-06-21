Universal healthcare would've saved 338,000 lives from COVID in US, study says
Yale researchers also calculated that a single-payer system could have saved the nation over $105 billion in medical expenses during the pandemic so...www.chron.com
Yale researchers also calculated that a single-payer system could have saved the nation over $105 billion in medical expenses during the pandemic so...www.chron.com
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0