King County, WA

COVID vaccines for children facing shipping delays

By MYNORTHWEST STAFF
 2 days ago
King County’s health department says COVID vaccines for children younger than 6 are not being shipped as fast as anticipated. Appointments will be...

The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Because of the Junteenth holiday, this week’s report does not include a full week of data. You can get updated case and hospitalization rates on our main dashboard Thursday morning. Pierce County remains in CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level. At this level, CDC recommends:
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

New Quinault Wellness Center aims to combat ever-growing Fentanyl crisis

In King County alone, nearly 400 people died after using fentanyl in 2021, which is a very high number considering that number was just three in 2015. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid illegally filtered into our country through Mexico that ravages local communities regardless of age, race, gender, or socioeconomic background. Certainly though, there are groups more susceptible to the ravages of this drug, which is why treatment centers are so needed, especially in parts of the state that can’t easily access big city services, like those in Seattle.
KING COUNTY, WA
Point Defiance Zoo euthanizes 'Cho Cho', believed to be the oldest siamang in human care

TACOMA, Wash. - The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium announced that one of its siamang apes, Cho Cho, was humanely euthanized after a rapid decline in his health on Wednesday. Cho Cho, born in 1967, is believed to be the oldest siamang in human care in the United States and possibly the world. The zoo’s head veterinarian, Dr. Karen Wold, said Cho Cho’s quality of life deteriorated quickly over the past week.
Crosscut

WA school district transparency laws include a big loophole

In 2015, state Rep. Gerry Pollet, a Seattle Democrat, introduced a bill meant to dramatically reduce physical restraint and isolation of students in Washington. The bill made isolation or restraint — methods that critics call abusive — allowable only in certain dangerous situations and never as part of a regular plan to deal with a dangerous student. And whenever these tactics were used, the law required schools to document the incident in writing, then compile the data and send it to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

License plate fees take a giant jump

OLYMPIA – Starting July 1, Washingtonians planning to buy a new car or motorcycle will pay more for an original license plate. Original license plates are those issued upon initial registration. Fees are per plate. Original plates increase from $10 to $50. Replacement plates increase from $10 to $30.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Disregard for Dignity of Seniors Needs to Stop

Since we moved mom in with us several years ago, we have been filing her taxes for her. This year, for the first time, we were required to show proof of her identity. I went online and downloaded images of the required documents. Her driver's license was no longer valid, so I took her into the DMV and got her a state issued ID card.
SEATTLE, WA
