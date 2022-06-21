ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three hospitalized after plane crashes at MIA and catches fire

By CBS Miami Team
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people have been hospitalized after a plane's landing gear caught on fire while arriving at Miami International Airport. The plane flew into MIA from the Dominican Republic at around 5:30 p.m. There were 126 passengers on board. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were all accounted for. Aviation expert...

