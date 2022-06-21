Three hospitalized after plane crashes at MIA and catches fire

MIAMI - The search for a man has turned into a recovery effort after two boats collided Friday night injuring several people on Biscayne Bay. Authorities said it happened at around 10:45 p.m., as Miami Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard responded to the scene of a boat collision near Nixon Beach. The boats involved in the crash had a total of 12 passengers, 7 on one boat and 5 on the other. All of those involved in the accident were in the water when responders arrived on scene. An adult and a 15-year-old remain in critical condition and were airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Six people were transported to Mercy Hospital, two were transported to Rider Trauma Center and 3 to Jackson Memorial. One adult male is still missing. The Coast Guard, Miami Fire Rescue, Miami Dade Fire Rescue, and Key Biscayne Fire Rescue have been assisting in the search.
