Cubs' Mark Leiter: Back with big-league club

Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward will move to the bench on Thursday with Nelson Velazquez starting in right field. Velazquez will bat eighth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 6.8...
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rivas will move to the bench on Thursday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Higgins for 10.5...
Chicago Cubs (26-43, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-40, third in the NL Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -130, Pirates +110; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh has...
The end of an era came fast for the Cubs last summer when they blew up their championship core in a series of trades at the deadline in July. But in hindsight, should they have done something sooner to shake things up?. “Thinking back on should we have made some...
Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
The NBA Draft is almost here and we've got as compelling of a three-man debate for the No. 1 pick as there has been in a long time. By the time the calendar moves to within a month of the NBA Draft, the discussion surrounding who's expected be the first pick is normally almost always about one or two people. Be it in NBA circles or in media coverage, seldom is the case where there are even three viable candidates of near-equal regard in the mix to go No. 1. Sometimes that's due to groupthink, and in other instances there really is just one guy (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson) who so obviously has separated himself from all others at the time of the draft.
Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
Mendick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn right ACL on Thursday. Mendick sustained a knee injury in a collision during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL. The 28-year-old will presumably be placed on the 60-day IL at some point, while Lenyn Sosa's contract was selected from Double-A Birmingham to provide depth in the infield. It's not yet clear whether Mendick will be ready for the start of the regular season in 2023.
Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers. His blast off Jon Gray in the top of the third inning, Schwarber's 19th homer of the year, briefly tied the game, though it was all the offense the Phillies could muster. The 29-year-old slugger has turned things around in June after a slow start to his tenure in Philly, and he's slashing .280/.407/.667 through 20 games this month with eight home runs, 16 RBI and 22 runs.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a tying home run in the eighth before pulling off a defensive gem and delivering a game-ending single in the 10th, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 8-7 Thursday. Chavis’ solo homer, his seventh this season, made it 7-all after the...
Chicago Cubs (26-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-32, second in the NL Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -159, Cubs +137; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs on Friday to open a three-game series. St. Louis has a...
Grichuk will sit Thursday versus the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk will get a day off after he started 10 straight games, going 9-for-38 with two homers, nine RBI and three runs during that stretch. Yonathan Daza will draw the start in center field while Sean Bouchard enters the lineup in left.
Hayes (shoulder) is only sore after a collision at home plate to close Thursday's game against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes scored in dramatic fashion to win the game for Pittsburgh in the bottom of the 10th inning, but he stayed down after colliding with Willson Contreras. Despite the positive news, Hayes will be evaluated in the morning, which should provide a better idea of his availability for the team's weekend series against the Rays.
Comments / 0