Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Returns to Triple-A

Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rivas will move to the bench on Thursday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Higgins for 10.5...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward will move to the bench on Thursday with Nelson Velazquez starting in right field. Velazquez will bat eighth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 6.8...
Chicago Cubs (26-43, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-40, third in the NL Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -130, Pirates +110; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh has...
CHICAGO -- White Sox utility man Danny Mendick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, and outfielder Adam Engel is headed to the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, the team said Thursday. Mendick was playing shortstop when he collided...
Former Purdue standout and 2016-17 First Team All-American Caleb Swanigan has died, the school announced. He was 25. Swanigan was also the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2017, following a season in which he averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for a Purdue team that went 27-8 and made the Sweet 16. Swanigan, a former McDonald's All-American, parlayed his dominant sophomore campaign to early entry into the NBA Draft. He was selected 26th overall in 2017 by the Portland Trailblazers, where he played for two seasons.
Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Marlins. Diaz took Louis Head yard in the ninth inning to tally his fourth homer of the season. After failing to go deep for a 25-start stretch between May 1 and June 15, Diaz has hit a home run in back-to-back games. He's hitting a disappointing .216/.269/.333 for the season and has started only five of the team's last 12 games as a result.
Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
Sampson was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Sampson struck out five in 4.2 scoreless innings against Atlanta on Sunday but was sent down by the Cubs a day later. However, the right-hander will rejoin the major-league bullpen after Daniel Norris (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Sampson should serve as a long-relief option now that he's back in the majors.
The Cubs placed Norris on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left index finger strain, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Right-hander Adrian Sampson was promoted from Triple-A Iowa to replace Norris on the 26-man active roster and serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Norris likely came away with the injury at some point during his appearance in Wednesday's 14-5 win over the Pirates, when he served up four runs -- all unearned -- on one hit and one walk over an inning of relief.
Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
Giolito (4-4) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays after surrendering seven runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and one walk across five innings. Giolito generated 10 swinging strikes on 95 pitches but gave up five extra-base hits, including a grand slam to Bo Bichette during the fourth inning. The right-hander had a 2.63 ERA through his first seven starts of the year, but in his past five outings he's allowed 30 runs (27 earned) with a 25:11 K:BB over 25.2 innings. Giolito tentatively lines up to next take the mound Monday against the Angels.
Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
