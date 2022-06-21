Athletics' Kirby Snead: Recalled by Oakland

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani never ceases to amaze. On Tuesday night, Ohtani clobbered a pair of three-run home runs, driving in a career-high eight RBI in a loss to the Kansas City Royals. How did the Angels star follow it up?. Oh, you know, just a casual,...
Philadelphia Phillies (36-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-27, second in the NL West) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Jurickson Profar had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks. San Diego is 44-27 overall and...
Moll (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday. Moll played catch on the field prior to Thursday's game against the Mariners, and he'll be available out of the bullpen after spending a few days away from the team due to the league's health and safety protocols. The southpaw has been dominant for the Athletics this year, picking up six holds while posting a 1.27 ERA, 29:13 K:BB and 1.27 WHIP in 21.1 innings over 26 relief appearances.
Pache isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Pache started in the last two games and went 2-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts. Ramon Laureano is shifting to center field while Chad Pinder starts in right.
Musgrove (undisclosed) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his start against the Phillies on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Musgrove landed on the COVID-19 injured list following his previous start last Thursday, but he quickly cleared the necessary protocols and will start versus Philadelphia. The right-hander has produced a quality start in al 12 of his outings this year and has a 1.59 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 81:17 K:BB across 79 innings.
Vesia (1-0) earned the win over the Reds on Wednesday, working a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit and struck out two batters. Starter Tyler Anderson went five innings for Los Angeles, and Vesia came on to replace him with the score tied in the sixth. The lefty reliever allowed a one-out single but nothing else, and he was credited with the win as a result of the Dodgers pulling ahead in the next frame. Vesia has recorded a 3.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 21.2 innings this season and has been working primarily in low- and medium-leverage situations of late.
Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Marlins. Diaz took Louis Head yard in the ninth inning to tally his fourth homer of the season. After failing to go deep for a 25-start stretch between May 1 and June 15, Diaz has hit a home run in back-to-back games. He's hitting a disappointing .216/.269/.333 for the season and has started only five of the team's last 12 games as a result.
Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Padres. Realmuto hit the second of the Phillies two sixth-inning blasts off Padres starter Joe Musgrove. The homer was Realmuto's first extra-base hit since June 12 and his first long ball since May 26 as he's struggled to generate much power lately. The catcher is slashing .240/.318/.358 with four homers, 27 RBI, 33 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 11 doubles and two triples through 258 plate appearances.
Barnes agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Wednesday, Tacoma Rainers broadcaster Mike Curto reports. Barnes was cut loose by Detroit over the weekend after posting a 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB across 20.2 innings this season. He'll report to Triple-A Tacoma in hopes of earning another big-league opportunity with the Mariners.
San Diego Padres infielder Sergio Alcantara is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Alcantara will take over at third after Ha-Seong Kim was shifted to shortstop, C.J. Abrams was moved to second base, and Jake Cronenworth received the night off. In a matchup against left-hander Ranger Suarez,...
Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from the injured list last week and gave up a run on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings over three relief appearances since returning to the field. The right-hander will lose his place on the 40-man roster after Jerad Eickhoff's contract was selected by Pittsburgh.
Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
Kessler was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Timberwolves. Arguably the best shot-blocker in the draft, Kessler swatted away 4.6 shots in 25.5 minutes per game, not to mention 1.1 steals, helping him secure SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also contributed 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Ultimately, he projects as a rim protector who can finish around the basket.
