Local magistrate rejects Portsmouth mayor’s attempt to file charges against two sitting councilmen

A local magistrate rejected Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover’s attempt to seek criminal charges against two sitting councilmen on the grounds that Glover lacked evidence, prompting the mayor to take his allegations to the Virginia attorney general’s office.

Glover is claiming council member Mark Whitaker violated sections of the city code and charter by interfering with city business regarding a grant with the school system. He alleged Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes violated the city code by receiving payment from an organization that uses city services.

But Glover offered little to no evidence to support his allegations, according to documents obtained by The Virginian-Pilot, and Norfolk’s chief magistrate, Ryan McLaughlin, declined to issue charges after not finding probable cause.

Barnes and Whitaker both denied Glover’s claims and Barnes described Glover’s accusations as politically motivated following the decision to oust former City Manager Angel Jones last month.

“The political games have to stop and it’s time to stop putting ourselves first and put the citizens first,” Barnes said. “Mayor Glover doesn’t want to build relationships among council. He wants division so he can play (on) the hearts and minds of vulnerable citizens.”

On May 31 — a week after Whitaker led the vote that terminated Jones — Glover sought the misdemeanor charges with the Portsmouth magistrate’s office. To avoid a conflict of interest, the case was transferred to McLaughlin.

The documents, obtained by The Pilot, include a letter from McLaughlin to Glover detailing why he didn’t file charges following a video hearing he held with Glover, along with a handwritten copy of Glover’s formal complaints against Whitaker and Barnes.

Attorney general’s office spokesperson Victoria LaCivita confirmed that Glover has now filed a complaint with her office, but she declined to provide a copy to The Pilot.

Glover claims Whitaker violated city code on two occasions — the first by allegedly making a demand to the Portsmouth Public Schools superintendent related to a $1 million grant, according to the complaint.

Glover stated that during a “meeting with witnesses,” Whitaker instructed the superintendent “come up with” the additional $500,000 needed to fund the Women and Minority Business Enterprise pilot program, which the mayor contends violates the city charter provision that city business can only be handled through the city manager and that council members cannot give orders to city workers.

Portsmouth schools spokesperson Lauren Nolasco, however, said there were no such negotiations between Whitaker and Superintendent Elie Bracy.

Whitaker described Glover’s allegation as “false and misleading,” and said Glover “criminally implicated” not only Barnes and himself, but also the superintendent.

There’s one glaring issue with Glover’s argument, too: The superintendent and school employees aren’t under the purview of the city manager.

Glover also alleged Whitaker interfered with a legal settlement by disclosing information discussed during a closed City Council meeting to parties who were bringing a lawsuit against the city. But he didn’t offer any evidence.

There’s a problem with that claim, too: The city code or charter don’t have criminal penalties for disclosing closed session meeting information.

Glover also claimed that Barnes violated the city charter by negotiating with the superintendent for use of school facilities on behalf of a youth sports organization, Portsmouth City Cowboys, which Glover said is Barnes,’ and by allegedly getting paid by the group.

Barnes said he’s never been paid by the organization, isn’t in charge of it and only works as a volunteer. He added that the organization goes through the city — not the school system — to use school facilities such as basketball courts for practice and games.

Nolasco confirmed that the school division offers the use of its facilities to the city, which determines which organizations can use them.

In his complaint, Glover also claims Barnes violated the city charter by communicating directly with the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and staff about using facilities and not paying for city services.

McLaughlin, however, stated the code only prohibits council members from giving orders to city employees, not communication with them.

Portsmouth Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Mark Palamarchuck could not be reached for comment.

McLaughlin stated in his letter the penalty for council members profiting financially from the city is forfeiture of office, but that would require the allegations be heard before a judge of the Portsmouth Circuit Court.

“I do not have authority to issue a criminal charge for violation” of that city charter section, McLaughlin said.

The mayor did not speak with the superintendent, School Board chair or school division officials before filing the complaint, Nolasco said, but he has since reached out to both to apologize for negatively implicating the school division.

McLaughlin’s letter to Glover outlined additional routes the mayor can take with his complaint. McLaughlin said Glover could seek charges through a grand jury, but an investigation into alleged crimes by an elected official must be initiated by the governor, attorney general or a grand jury.

Glover said he reached out to the attorney general’s office a few days after receiving the June 2 letter from McLaughlin. He also said he has additional evidence that he hadn’t given to the magistrate and declined to provide it to The Pilot.

