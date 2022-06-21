Douglas Co. Commissioners approve new ballot drop box security cameras

On Tuesday the Douglas County board of commissioners voted to approve $130,000 in ARPA funding to install new security cameras that will monitor early voting ballot drop boxes.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said the boxes were currently covered by cameras but those cameras were not owned by the county.

Kruse emphasized that he wanted to be proactive with election security measures and that there were no known security concerns with the drop boxes.

Kruse said in addition to improving election security the cameras will also help his office identify any drop boxes that had been damaged by vandalism or natural disasters.

The allocated funds will cover the installation and use of the cameras for the next five years.