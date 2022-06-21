ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WATCH: Mascot knocks child to dirt during College World Series race

By Luke Gentile
 2 days ago

A race between mascots and children at the NCAA Men’s College World Series went awry when the mascot of the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Mavericks knocked a young boy to the dirt.

The incident occurred during Monday's game pitting the University of Mississippi against the University of Arkansas at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Footage of the race, which featured children and the mascots of local schools, has gone viral on social media.

Starting from the rear, Durango, UNO's costumed bull mascot, began working his way to the front. A child appeared to step in front of him, but Durango was not going to let anything slow him down.

He barreled through the child, who wound up face-first in the warning track.

Creighton University's blue jay mascot had to hurdle the child to keep from trampling him.

Staff helped the child get to his feet, whereupon he finished the race.

