The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people between 13 and 64 years of age get tested for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the virus that causes AIDS at least once as part of routine health care. For those at high risk of HIV, men who have sex with men (MSM), transgender individuals, and persons who inject drugs, the CDC recommends testing at least once per year as part of routine health care. June 27 marks National HIV Testing Day (NHTD), which promotes testing and early diagnosis of HIV. This year’s NHTD theme is HIV Testing is Self-care. HIV testing is an act of self-care, and knowledge of status is the gateway to engaging in prevention or treatment services that enable individuals, regardless of their status, to live a long and healthy life.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO