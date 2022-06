JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities said there was an “officer involved shooting” in downtown Fairbanks on Monday but have released little information about it. The Alaska State Troopers in a statement said there was an “officer involved shooting" around 9:15 a.m. Monday that involved the Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Police Department.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO