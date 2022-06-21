ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Days of Summer preparations underway

By Izzy Post
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– While the official period doesn’t begin until July, one organization in Greenbrier County got a head start on the dog days of summer.

Starting on June 11, 2022, the Greenbrier Humane society will host adoption events and activities around the area. The humane society finally reopened after two years, and while they are not yet in code red, they know they have a lot of work to do, which they hope to achieve through their month-long adoption event.

“It is good to bring the community back in here to see what we do and the animals that we have and it is also important for the animals to see people on a regular basis and get them more socialized,” said Shannon Elmore the Community Liaison for the Greenbrier Humane Society.

The dog days of summer, which includes cool cats as well, run through July 9th, with events every Saturday from noon until four.

