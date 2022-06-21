Small Break From The Heat

High of 88 and low of 66 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a NE wind. Dew points are down today. Heat index not a factor today. Water vapor satellite has drier air in place here. Satellite has more clouds west of here and all clear on radar. Looking dry for the next two days. There is a chance by Sunday for some rain but that’s about it for the next week. Longer term does show another chance of rain just before the holiday. Temps cool early next week but warm some later next week. Tonight, clear and 61. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 91. Some rain chance for Sunday and dry and warming up next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO