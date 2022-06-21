ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Small Break From The Heat

By Jesse Walker
MyWabashValley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill no heat advisories for this area. High of 95 and low of 63 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is...

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

MyWabashValley.com

Nice end to the week

High of 88 and low of 66 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a NE wind. Dew points are down today. Heat index not a factor today. Water vapor satellite has drier air in place here. Satellite has more clouds west of here and all clear on radar. Looking dry for the next two days. There is a chance by Sunday for some rain but that’s about it for the next week. Longer term does show another chance of rain just before the holiday. Temps cool early next week but warm some later next week. Tonight, clear and 61. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 91. Some rain chance for Sunday and dry and warming up next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Farmers fear drought as extreme weather continues

VIGO COUNTY/PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There’s an old saying used among farmers around the summer, ‘if your corn is knee-high by the Fourth of July, you’re good to go.” For some, the idea of crops planted comes as a sense of relief after a year of challenges. Those include inflation and fertilizer costs, but […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Gears for Grunts car show set for this weekend in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Whether you're a fan of old or new cars, you're sure to find something interesting at the Gears for Grunts car show. The Loyal Veterans Battalion puts on the annual event. Each year, the group raises money to help local homeless veterans and others in...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One of world’s longest train trestles found locally

Greene County, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – In rural Greene County, you’ll find a bridge that’s said to be one of the longest of its type in the world. The “Tulip Trestle” or “Viaduct” was built in 1906 north of Broomfield. Trains still cross it today. The steel structure is 157 feet high and roughly 2300 feet […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
WTHI

Atlantis Aquatic Gardens' main storage building up in flames on Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the main storage buildings for Atlantis Aquatic Gardens in Terre Haute went up in flames on Sunday. This happened around 6:00 p.m. on 13th Street and 7th Avenue in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Fire Department says crews were on scene for 2.5...
MyWabashValley.com

Red Carpet Premiere in Terre Haute this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – “The Text” was written, filmed and produced in the Wabash Valley. The film focuses on family dynamics and distracted driving awareness. WTWO’s own Julie Henricks has a role in the film along with many people from the surrounding area. Watch Julie’s reaction to seeing a clip of her scene for the first time ever on Tuesday’s Good Day Live.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Something for everyone at Bloomington’s Community Farmers’ Market

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington’s Community Farmers’ Market is Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Showers Common at 401 North Morton Street. Come out and find some summer treats and enjoy live entertainment while you are there. Summer Squash – Summer squash is harvested when immature, while...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 29 addresses

BLOOMINGTON – On Wednesday, June 22, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at the intersection of East 4th St and South Grant St. Water service was shut off for 29 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 10 am Thursday, June 23.
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer in Rockville: Fun events for visitors

Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. Parke Country Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Thompson sits down with Julie Henricks for a chat about events this summer in the Rockville area. For more events and information click here.
ROCKVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Authorities Continue Fire Investigation

Crews are still working to clean up the site of a Friday morning fire in Vincennes. The fire was reported around 11:00 am at 10th & Main. The building that went up in flames used to be home to Screen Printing Plus and Piper’s Grocery. Fire officials say surrounding...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort Digital Special

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The groundbreaking for the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is just one day away. In preparation, WTWO/WAWV’s Nicole Krasean sits down with Churchill Downs officials and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett for a digital special highlighting the future casino plans. See new renderings of what Churchill Downs officials hope […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Greene Co. asked to be on the lookout for gas thieves

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As if gas prices weren’t enough to stress about, now there’s a new concern for drivers in one Wabash Valley county, gas thieves. Across Greene County, there have been an increased number of gas siphoning incidents. Last week, the Bloomfield Police Department announced they had received reports of fuel being taken from cars.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil welcomes back Eddie’s Restaurant

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A longtime restaurant in Brazil is getting a new life thanks to a father-daughter team and some big support from their community. The grand opening took place Monday for Eddie’s Restaurant in Brazil. It comes after challenges temporarily shut down the business during the pandemic. Those challenges included capacity issues and […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Friday fire in Terre Haute investigated as arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is investigating a Friday fire as arson. The fire happened at a home in Terre Haute around 7:00 A.M. on Liberty Avenue and 25th Street. The home suffered heavy damage to the living and dining rooms. No one lived there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Campground situation leads to strangulation arrest in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rosedale man is being held without bond after being charged with strangulation and battery at an area campground. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic situation at approximately 10:07 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Peaceful Waters Campground. Isaac Hunt, 22, of Rosedale was […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vandalized veteran banners in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Clinton is seeing an increase in vandalism targeting veteran banners according to Mayor Jack Gilfoy Jr.’s office. In a post to Facebook, the city says that brackets have been broken, and some banners were pulled off of the brackets causing them to hang upside down or be removed […]
CLINTON, IN
WTHI

New car dealership opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers in Terre Haute now have a new option to buy used cars and trucks. Carplex of Terre Haute celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting. The process has been long, but manager Larry Hutchings says he is excited to be open in Terre Haute.

