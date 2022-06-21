ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Firefighters extinguish pump house fire at Blue Bayou

By WAFB staff
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Blue Bayou on Tuesday evening, June 21, according to the St. George Fire Protection District. According to the...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

House fire on South Riveroaks Drive displaces family, 2 pets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a house fire Thursday night displaced a family of three, along with two pets. According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire happened in the 9800 block of S. Riveroaks Dr., not far from Sharp Rd., just before 10 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Accidental fire breaks out in townhome on Aubin Lane

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 2400 block of Aubin Lane. Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy flames coming from a detached carport of the townhome. The resident told officials that they were cooking on the grill and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Man dies after SUV rear-ends dump truck, LSP says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man died after the SUV he was driving rear-ended a dump truck in East Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday, June 22, Louisiana State Police said. Troopers identified the man as Lamontache Williams, 45, of Zachary. They added the crash happened on US 61 north of Thomas Road a little after 9 p.m.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

They showed up to fight a fire. They found a body in the living room, fire department says.

Baton Rouge firefighters who showed up to fight a blaze Wednesday at a fourplex near Brightside Drive found a body inside one of the apartments, the department said. Around 4 a.m., a neighbor called the Baton Rouge Fire Department reporting smoke in her apartment, spokesman Curt Monte said in a news release. When firefighters arrived at the building on 1653 South Brightside View, the fire was already out, but there was heavy smoke inside the next-door apartment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nationwide Report

2 children hospitalized after an ATV crash in Zachary (Zachary, LA)

2 children hospitalized after an ATV crash in Zachary (Zachary, LA)Nationwide Report. On late Wednesday morning, at least two children suffered injuries following an ATV crash in Zachary. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 10:30 a.m. on Milldale Road, just west of Reames Road in East Baton Rouge Parish [...]
ZACHARY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Department#Firefighters#Fire Protection#Accident#Blue Bayou
iheart.com

One Killed In Perkins Rd. Shooting Thursday

One person is dead after a car wash shooting in Baton Rouge. Police say someone opened fire outside a Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Rd. early this afternoon. The victim's body was discovered at the car vacuums. No arrests have been made.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Juvenile injured in early morning shooting on Windsor Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting regarding a juvenile injured in an early morning shooting in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two children injured in Zachary ATV crash

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff’s office says two children under 12 years old were injured Wednesday morning in an ATV crash on Milldale Road in Zachary. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said both children were taken to receive medical treatment and their current status is unknown.
ZACHARY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Juvenile injured in early morning shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting left a juvenile hurt. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive, not far from Florida Boulevard. A juvenile male was reportedly shot, authorities say. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

19-year-old arrested for deadly gunfire at Perkins Rd. car wash

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot and killed at a busy car wash on Perkins Road early Thursday afternoon. Baton Rouge Police swarmed the Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to the shooting. Richard Eackles Sr., 27, was found dead next to a vehicle at the car vacuums.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

TPSO asks for leads following weekend burglary at Wardline Road store

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating two Hammond residents who are wanted for their involvement in the burglary of a Dollar General Store in Hammond over the weekend. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on June 18, 2022, deputies responded to the Dollar General Store on...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Several juveniles involved in overturned wreck on Nicholson Drive, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge involved several juveniles, according to emergency officials. Officials said the accident happened Monday afternoon on Nicholson Drive at West McKinley Street in Baton Rouge. They said the accident involved four juveniles and one adult. All of the individuals involved are stable, according to emergency officials.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy