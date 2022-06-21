ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo School Board meets on firing Kevin Kennedy

By Hami Arain
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo School Board has spent several hours in executive session. They may need a second day for a vote to finalize the decision to...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefmextra.com

Where garbage goes to die

You empty the wastebasket into the bin. On Garbage Day, Moorhead’s sanitation trucks comb the boulevards, grabbing those bins with an automatic arm and emptying them into the back, then compressing the mess with a push plate. The truck rolls on down the street. Your garbage? It seems to...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Downtown Fargo Salvation Army offers cooling station

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With hotter days, The Salvation Army is inviting people to their building as a place to cool down and hydrate. Their building at 304 Roberts Street North in Fargo is serving as a cooling station. It’s available from 8:00 in the morning until they close...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Education
kfgo.com

Cass officials changed course on citizenship verification on Election Day

FARGO (KFGO) – After getting complaints from voters, campaigns, and advocacy groups, Cass County elections officials changed course on primary Election Day from requiring documentation for voters who were flagged as non-citizens when their IDs were checked, to simply allowing those voters to verbally attest to their citizenship. The updated guidance came from States Attorney Birch Burdick around noon.
CASS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Family Watches Habitat Home Being Moved To West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — It was a pre-dawn wake-up for Penina Adam and her kids to watch their new house being moved from the parking lot of Border States Electric onto its foundation in West Fargo. The Adam family is originally from South Sudan and have moved many...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Flying out of Fargo? Plan for delays at security

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re planning to fly out of Hector International Airport in Fargo this summer, it’s recommended that you arrive two hours before your scheduled flight. The airport is seeing delays in security lines associated with new 3D scanners being installed. Installation runs...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Fargo School Board#Fargo South High School#North Dakota Century Code
gowatertown.net

Fire at Fargo area church being investigated as “suspicious”

HARWOOD, N.D. (AP) — A fire Friday morning at one of southeastern North Dakota’s oldest churches is being investigated as “suspicious,” authorities said. The blaze at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church near Harwood was reported about 8 a.m. by a passing motorist who saw smoke coming out of the windows.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Power outage hits West Fargo; Discharge hearing for Fargo teacher & North Dakota orders shots for children

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: An arson investigation is underway after a suspicious fire at an area church. Overloaded power grids lead to power outages in the FM metro. Hundreds of locations will soon open across Minnesota to offer Covid-19 shots to children ages 5 and under.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Moorhead warns public of potential electricity outages

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – As temperatures get hotter, the City of Moorhead is asking the public to reduce energy usage in their homes to maintain stability of the electric grid. “This is just a long-term planning communication effort just to get the information out there. Nothing is really going...
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: 1,500 Cass County Electric members without power

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Electric Cooperative reported 1,500 members are experiencing power outages. It happened as strong storms moved through the area on Monday evening. CCEC reports power is out in the Oxbow, Hickson, Chaffee, Colfax and Kindred areas. At this point, CCEC doesn’t know what...
CASS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kfgo.com

Cass County church fire now a federal investigation

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken over the investigation into a suspicious church fire. The blaze was at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran church last Friday morning. There were indications that someone placed a propane tank...
CASS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Bonanzaville changing things up for July 4th celebration, bringing back Murder Mystery events

(West Fargo, ND) -- A few big announcements involving a key gem in the West Fargo community have been announced. Bonanzaville is making some changes to its annual Fourth of July celebration. Executive Director Beth Jansen tells WDAY Radio that the site will become a "backdrop for old-fashioned carnival fun" this year. The July 4th festivities will include new Carnival Themed games from Games Galore, Pony rides for the kids all day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, New bingo tent, food vendors, and more. Old-time favorites like the 2 p.m. parade, Red River Valley Trivia, Kiddie train rides, and historical demos will continue. Special pricing has also been announced, including kids $5.00, adults $10.00 and a $25.00 family rate, kids 5 and under and military/Veterans are always free.
WEST FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

City and County Approve Bids for West Lake Drive – Phase One Street & Utility Project

DETROIT LAKES – The city of Detroit Lakes has approved the bid for the West Lake Drive – Phase One street and utility project, between Legion Road and County Road 6. During a special City Council meeting on Tuesday, the city approved the joint project with Becker County. Detroit Lakes will cover 30% of the cost of the project to the tune of $1.5 million, while the county will take on 70% at $3.5 million.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
740thefan.com

Pair arrested following late night pursuit through Fargo and Moorhead

FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were arrested Wednesday night after a chase with Fargo and Moorhead police through both cities. It started shortly after 11 p.m. when a Fargo officer attempted to stop a pickup that had fled from Fargo police twice in the previous two days. The pickup drove into Moorhead where a Clay County Deputy attempted to use a tire deflation device. The vehicle then headed westbound on I-94 back to Fargo and exited onto South University Drive. Police used spike strips to slow the pickup.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Storm clean-up underway in Hawley, MN

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews were busy cleaning up downed trees after a string of storms rolled through the area on Monday, June 20. Damage was seen along 5th Street in Hawley, Minnesota. Several large branches were broken off, debris is scattered throughout yards, and at least one house has damage to to roof and gutter system.
HAWLEY, MN
newsdakota.com

Girl Seriously Injured In Valley City Injury Accident

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A girl riding a bicycle struck a road maintenance roller machine north of Jefferson elementary school in Valley City on Tuesday, June 21st. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said the girl, under the age of 12, suffer serious but non-life threatening injuries in the accident...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kvrr.com

Williston man accused of threatening to kill doctor at Fargo VA

FARGO (KVRR) – Federal prosecutors say a Williston, North Dakota man threatened to kill his doctor at the Fargo VA Medical Center. Curtis Lee Moran is charged in federal court with Threatening Interstate Communications. According to an affidavit by a special agent with the VA’s Office of Inspector General,...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy