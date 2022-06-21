ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider wins Calder Trophy as top NHL rookie

By Ansar Khan
MLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago on this date, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman pulled a surprise by selecting a big German defenseman with the sixth overall pick in the draft. On Tuesday, that player, Moritz Seider, was awarded the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year. The 6-4...

www.mlive.com

NHL

