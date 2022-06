PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -As Petal Mayor Tony Ducker is approaching his one year anniversary of leading the city on July 1, he is now declaring it to be a day of prayer. Ducker said that he was joined by several Alderman and local pastors as he took office on July 1, 2021 to pray for wisdom and blessings over Petal. A year later, and he said those prayers are still the same.

PETAL, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO