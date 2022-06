I’m Savannah Wolfson and I’m running for House District 26. I’m a homeschool mom in Oak Creek. I own dairy goats, I’m a problem-solver, and I’m a very proud third-generation military spouse. My family has roots in service to their community, and that’s why I’m running on the Republican ticket to represent everyone in House District 26. I believe we are ready for a public servant who wants a crackdown on crime, more affordability, and an end to the war on rural Colorado.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO