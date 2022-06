The pink tide is sweeping Latin America, with leftist administrations taking power across the region. Colombia elected Gustavo Petro on Sunday as the nation’s first leftist leader, making the U.S. ally the latest to join a growing club of leftist governments. Petro’s rise to power threatens the United States's interests in its backyard. The president-elect is a former M-19 guerilla fighter and was the candidate for the Historic Pact for Colombia, a coalition that includes the Colombian Communist Party and other far-left political parties.

