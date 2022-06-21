ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'Thankful and honored': Red Wings' Moritz Seider wins Calder Trophy as NHL's top rookie

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — There was little doubt how good Moritz Seider was in his rookie NHL season, but that became perfectly clear Tuesday at the NHL Awards Show. Seider, the Red Wings' outstanding first-year defenseman, won the NHL's Calder Trophy, awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kasper Lundell – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 48th (among EU skaters) For Kasper Lundell, the 2022 NHL Draft is coming at a good time. After dealing with injuries from 2018-2020, Lundell managed to get back on the ice mostly full-time over the last two seasons, putting together great outings along the way. In 2020-21, he posted 26 points in 20 games while playing in the U18 SM-sarja (Finnish U18 Juniors), while in 2021-22, he scored 26 points again in 31 games in the Finnish U20 SM-sarja.
NHL
ESPN

Fight Night at the Joe: Remembering the legendary Colorado Avalanche-Detroit Red Wings brawl of 1997

THE GREATEST RIVALRY in hockey history left quite a mark on the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche. Twenty-five years after the Wings and Avs were locked in a fantastic, relentless and breathtakingly violent winner-take-all battle for NHL supremacy, Avs enforcer Claude Lemieux still likes to point out the prodigious bump on his skull left by Darren McCarty's knee. There's a similar keepsake on Adam Foote's forehead, another one bisecting Patrick Roy's right eyebrow and even a slight indentation remains on Kris Draper's cheek. To this day the scars the two rivals inflicted upon each other serve as a kind of road map to the epic stretch between 1996 and 2002 that resulted in three Stanley Cups for the Wings and two for the Avalanche. "Red Wings - Avalanche was just pure old-school, deep-seated hatred between two teams and two cities," says McCarty, the mercurial forward who became one of the rivalry's iconic figures. "That's what made this whole thing so beautiful: the hate, and what was at stake."
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Cale Makar wins 2022 Norris Trophy over Roman Josi, Victor Hedman

The Colorado Avalanche are busy battling it out for the Stanley Cup, but that didn’t stop one of their players from being recognized on an individual level on Tuesday. During the NHL Awards ceremony, young Avs defenseman Cale Makar was named the 2022 Norris Trophy winner, edging out the likes of Predators’ Roman Josi and […] The post Avalanche star Cale Makar wins 2022 Norris Trophy over Roman Josi, Victor Hedman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Game 4 Victory in the Stanley Cup Final

Welcome back, Nazem Kadri. After missing nearly three weeks due to injury, Kadri scored the game-winning goal midway through overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning – and to the brink of the franchise’s third Stanley Cup. The victory gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, meaning Colorado is just one win away from its first Cup since 2001.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Colorado State
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Boston Township, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Coaching Search, Calder Trophy & More

The chatter around the Detroit Red Wings almost exclusively pertains to one of two topics: the team’s vacant head coach position, and newly-crowned Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider. So let’s catch up with all that chatter and see what else is happening regarding the team from Motown. Trotz,...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

SEATTLE'S NEW AHL AFFILIATE HIRES STANLEY CUP CHAMPION AS HEAD COACH

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle's new AHL affiliate, announced on Tuesday that they've hired 2009 Stanley Cup champion head coach Dan Bylsma as their first bench boss in franchise history. "We're excited to name Dan Bylsma the first head coach in Coachella Valley Firebirds history," said Seattle Kraken general manager...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Canucks release schedule for 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton

The Vancouver Canucks have officially announced the schedule and other details for the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, BC. Prospects from the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets will participate in the tournament, which will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre from September 16 to 19.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Darryl Sutter
NHL

Moritz Seider captures Calder Memorial Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year

"We think we got an excellent prospect," Yzerman said on June 22, 2019. "Somebody who will really fit into what we're doing and that our fanbase will really enjoy watching." The 21-year-old lived up to that billing throughout his debut NHL season in 2021-22. And now, Seider's standout campaign has officially been recognized as the best among the NHL's newcomers.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Quotes: Edmonton Oilers, GM Ken Holland introduce Jay Woodcroft as 17th head coach

Jay Woodcroft is the Big Man. And on Tuesday afternoon, the Oilers locked him up to a three-year contract extension officially naming him the 17th head coach in franchise history. Woodcroft’s deal will keep him with the club through 2024-25 and according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the deal will see him earn a $2-million per year.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

David Moravec – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: BK Mladá Boleslav (Czechia) Central Scouting: 44th (EU Skaters) In the modern era, NHL defensemen are mostly defined by their ability to impact the game at both ends of the ice. A “modern day defenseman” is one that plays quality defense in their own zone, but then can join the attack on offense and essentially become a fourth forward on the ice, such as 2022 Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar. Defensemen that fit this description tend to dominate conversations about who the best defensemen in the league are, but that does not mean that there aren’t other types of defensemen that are worth their while.
NHL
NHL

Makar 'honored' to win Norris Trophy, focused on Cup with Avalanche

TAMPA -- Cale Makar said he appreciated winning the Norris Trophy, given annually to the top defenseman in the NHL, at the 2022 NHL Awards on Tuesday. But winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche remains the ultimate goal. The Avalanche have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calder Trophy#Vezina Trophy#Hart Trophy#The Red Wings#Anaheim
NHL

2012 NHL Redraft: Vasilevskiy, Forsberg move into top five

The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, we examine what a redo of the 2012 NHL Draft might look like. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft’s Top 10 Finnish Prospects

With two teams remaining in the fight for the Stanley Cup, the majority of teams and their fans have shifted their focus to the offseason. And now that we’re about two weeks away from the draft, it’s the perfect time to start the speculation. Finland wasn’t overly well-represented at the 2021 NHL Draft, with no Finnish players getting selected in the first round and none selected until the Carolina Hurricanes drafted Aleksi Haimosalmi at 44th overall.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy