ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House subcommittee approves nearly $7B bump to EPA, Interior funding

By Aris Folley
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4K4S_0gHsDza000
Tweet

House appropriators on Tuesday considered more than $100 billion in proposed government funding legislation, including investments in clean energy and climate efforts, as well as spending boosts for arts and humanities.

Negotiators passed the annual Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies funding bill out of its respective subcommittee on Tuesday afternoon, sending the bill to the full appropriations panel for consideration.

The fiscal 2023 spending bill offers nearly $45 billion in funding for the Department of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Wildland Fire Management, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Smithsonian Institution, among other agencies and items. The funding bill marked an 18 percent, or $6.8 billion, increase from the previous fiscal year’s spending levels.

Democrats touted several aspects of the bill during a markup session Tuesday, including investments in education and health care programs in tribal communities, efforts aimed at combating climate change, and what they’ve hailed as historic increases to the arts and humanities.

“First and foremost, this is a climate bill. I believe that through the investments made in this bill, our country will be better positioned to confront the climate crisis,” Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), who chairs the subcommittee, said on Tuesday.

Although Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the subcommittee, acknowledged bipartisan components of the bill, he objected to the legislation in its current form over language he argued could “weaken U.S. energy and mineral security by limiting development of these and other natural resources.”

“Utilizing all our domestic resources to increase production brings stability to the marketplace into our energy grid, reduces energy costs, spurs economic growth, and creates good paying jobs … We cannot lock America out from the domestic energy and minerals it needs for a smooth transition to a cleaner energy future,” Joyce said, while also raising concerns about proposed costs, citing inflation.

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies also advanced its fiscal 2023 funding bill Tuesday afternoon. The bill totals more than $56 billion, up $3.4 billion from the previous fiscal year.

The bill boosts funding to $48.2 billion for the Department of Energy, including what Democrats say are record increases for energy and science programs, as well as investments in the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Department of the Interior and Bureau of Reclamation, among a list of other offices.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), chairwoman of the spending panel on energy and water development, touted the proposed investments in her opening statements, saying the bill meets the needs “of the current moment by propelling American energy independence and our nation’s security forward.”

“This bill ensures American inventors, scientists, workers and American companies power our future at an accelerating rate,” she said, while also discussing “the imperative of national energy independence,” particularly amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

However, Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), the top Republican on the panel, pushed back against various portions of the bill, which he said was “based on a funding level that passed the House without Republican support.”

House appropriators have now passed more than half of the chamber’s dozen annual appropriation bills out of subcommittee, including the fiscal 2023 legislation outlining proposed funding for defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Food and Drug Administration.

The House Appropriations Committee is set to take up the legislation in the coming weeks, with full committee votes for some bills already on the calendar later this week, as leadership aims to pass all of the lower chamber’s annual appropriations bills before the August recess.

However, the Senate has yet to release any of its government funding bills for fiscal 2023, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have struggled to reach an agreement on spending top lines.

The slower pace in the upper chamber has fed concerns among some members around timing, with the clock ticking on the remaining weeks of legislative time in the current congressional session and as the critical midterm elections creep up.

Both sides are also facing pressure to put a bow on their annual spending legislation before the end of the year, as both of the Senate’s top appropriators are set for retirement.

If Congress doesn’t pass its spending bills by the annual deadline at the end of September, lawmakers will likely resort to a continuing resolution, which allows the government to remain funded under the prior year’s fiscal levels, to avoid a shutdown.

Congress last year passed three continuing resolutions to avert a shutdown before ultimately passing a $1.5 trillion spending omnibus package for fiscal 2022 in March.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell bashed the House for not yet passing legislation boosting security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

An armed man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding the House take up and pass Senate legislation boosting security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families following an early morning incident involving a man arrested near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

House appropriators release bill to bolster EPA, Interior

House appropriators have proposed sizable increases for the Interior Department and EPA in a $44.8 billion spending bill as Democrats look to bolster President Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda. The Interior-Environment bill for fiscal 2023 would be a $6.8 billion, 18 percent increase over current funding levels. The legislation, released...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chellie Pingree
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#House#Wildland Fire Management#Democrats#Republican
US News and World Report

Gun Legislation Talks in U.S. Senate Yield No Breakthrough

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican negotiators in the U.S. Senate said they were not able to reach a deal on Thursday on a bipartisan response to recent U.S. mass shootings but vowed to continue their efforts. A group of lawmakers led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and Republican Senator John...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
EPA
bloomberglaw.com

Senate Gun-Safety Bill Advances, Passage Likely This Week

GOP’s Cornyn says bill will keep children, communities safer. Push for legislation followed shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo. The Senate voted 64-34 to advance bipartisan gun-safety legislation Tuesday hours after negotiators announced they had reached a deal, with final passage likely later this week. Backers called the bill, aimed...
BUFFALO, NY
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer says Joe Biden's pick to lead the ATF will be confirmed when the Senate returns in July. Just don't expect the gun safety bill to dramatically expand his powers.

The ATF is directly mentioned once in the bill. What's happening: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is vowing to confirm Steven Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when the Senate returns in July. Just don't expect the bipartisan gun safety measure currently under consideration by the chamber to significantly beef up his powers, once confirmed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Senate panel approves more than $10 billion for submarine production

The Senate Armed Services Committee advanced an approximately $850 billion defense budget bill, which contains provisions aimed at Connecticut’s defense manufacturing industry, for fiscal year 2023 on Thursday. Parts of the proposed budget, which will now go before the full Senate, would invest in Connecticut’s submarine industry. Democratic...
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

House Approves Bill to Decriminalize Fentanyl Test Strips

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Test strips to help drug users identify fentanyl and other potentially deadly chemicals would no longer be classified as illegal paraphernalia under a bill passed unanimously by the Pennsylvania House on Monday. The legislation to amend the state's Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act...
HARRISBURG, PA
TODAY.com

Senators reach bipartisan deal on new gun legislation

A bipartisan group of senators announced a deal on the first new significant gun legislation in decades. The bill would include incentives for states to set up red flag laws, allow courts to take guns away from people deemed dangerous and make major investments in mental health care. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.June 13, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

606K+
Followers
73K+
Post
458M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy