Missoula PaddleHeads Announce ‘Sandlot’ Style Game This Friday

By Shawn
 2 days ago
You're killing me, smalls! This ball game is going to be so fun. One of my all-time favorite summertime Missoula activities is enjoying a warm evening, a cold beverage paired with a stadium hot dog, and watching our own PaddleHeads baseball team take home a win. It’s as American...

How to Watch: Missoula Local to Bare Knuckle Box This Friday

Missoula's own Cody Beierle is set to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut this Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. We're all familiar with the UFC, Boxing, etc., but did you know about bare-knuckle boxing? This is intense. It's exactly what it sounds like. Straight-up Thunderdome rules. Based in Philadelphia, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships pit two men or women, gloveless in a "square ring," starting toe to toe (as opposed to a corner, like boxing). Cody Beirle from Missoula will be throwing blows against 9-0 "Bad" Blake Davis this Friday, June 23rd.
Montana Dog’s WORLD Famous

The public's invited to attend a FREE "Tribute to Shep," presentation/program to commemorate Fort Benton's old Shep, one of the most famous dogs in the world, NEXT Thursday evening, 6/30, in the Cordingley Room down at the Great Falls Public Library, 301, 2nd Avenue North.This very special presentation with Montana media icon, Norma Ashby Smith, is being sponsored & POWERED by the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee. How "special" is this? Jump back! The great nephew of the Great Northern conductor, Ed Shields, who made Shep famous, along with other notable Old Shep presenters including Jack Gladstone & Brian Morger. This afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, my friend Norma, will be joining us to share all the details on next Thursday's Tribute to Shep, BTW, the picture on my blog is what "I" think old Shep would be doing these days...
Watch a Bear Go Window Shopping on the Streets of Polson

We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
Montana Griz basketball signs special new member to program

MISSOULA — Thursday at the Adams Center, the Montana men's basketball team welcomed a special new member to their roster. After signing his National Letter of Intent, 12-year-old Wyatt Grove officially joined the Montana Griz basketball team following a several-month-long recruitment process. The Great Falls resident has been battling...
Free Bagel Friday From Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery

Do you want to be the hero of your workplace? If so, Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery on North Reserve in Missoula is here to help. Every Friday, we will deliver a variety of their delicious bagels and cream cheese to one lucky winner. Just fill out the form below and you’ll be entered to win. It’s that easy.
Montana Skies Will Host an Astonishing Planetary Parade Tomorrow

We sure do hope you like coffee. Because you are going to need a cup or two tomorrow morning. With the summer solstice happening just recently, the days are getting much longer. Meaning daylight is arriving much earlier each morning. You are going to have to set your alarm to get up extra early tomorrow so that you don't miss the "planet parade."
One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
Dr. Jane Goodall to Speak at the UM Oval This Weekend

On June 26, 2022, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a UN Messenger of Peace, will speak at the University of Montana. According to UM strategic communications director Dave Kuntz, Goodall’s talk is part of UM’s President’s Lecture Series. “We are really...
The mysteries of Elsie Arntzen

I may have a clue that can explain the mystery of why Elsie Arntzen, Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, recommends that the state no longer require any specific number of school counselors despite our spectacular teenage suicide rate. A committee appointed to study the matter recommended an increase in counselors from one per 400 students […] The post The mysteries of Elsie Arntzen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula’s Fireworks Facts & Possible Fines for the 4th of July

I feel like the weather has my internal clock all mixed up. The 4th of July is just two weeks away! But my brain won't accept that to be a fact since we really haven't had any prolonged runs of nice weather leading up to it. As we get set to celebrate another Independence Day, it always brings questions about what we can and can't do when it comes to fireworks around Missoula. It's good to be in the know to avoid any trouble or fines that may come with violating fireworks ordinances.
