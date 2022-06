Jimmy T. Duran was born October 2, 1957 to Joe and Cordelia Duran in San Luis, Colorado. His family relocated to Craig, Colorado when Jim was in the second grade. Jim attended Moffat County High School where he excelled in basketball, football and all the social aspects of school. He was a quick friend to everyone he met, and he made lifelong friendships with his teammates and players from rival teams. Jim was well respected, a true athlete, and awe-inspiring competitor.

