Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon poised to be the league's best backfield duo in 2022

By Timothy Lindsey
 2 days ago
Green Bay Packers running backs Aaron Jones (33) and A.J. Dillon (28) are a special duo. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Green Bay Packers for the better part of three decades have been carried by an all-time great arm. Whether it was Brett Favre's arm or Aaron Rodgers' arm, the team was always in Super Bowl contention because of what its first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks brought to the table. But now, Green Bay has another weapon who will help Rodgers and the offense out. It's their backfield. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon had a breakout season in 2021. They both eclipsed more than 1,100 total yards and combined for 17 total touchdowns. Both are ready to let the world know that the best running back duo in the league resides in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

With a relatively new pass-catching group in place (five new receivers expected to make the 53-man roster before Week 1), head coach Matt LaFleur will look to lean on the ground game this season. If the Packers can become the league's best rushing team with Rodgers as their starting quarterback, that could be a very dangerous task for any opposing defense to deal with.

Dillon and Jones are thunder and lightning. Dillon led the Packers in rushing with 803 yards, which was nearly 600 more yards than his rookie total. Jones led the team in yards per attempt at 4.7. He was also the team's second-leading receiver in terms of catches in 2021 with 52 receptions. What is even scarier about this duo is that there is a very real chance that they could both be on the field at the same time on certain plays. Jones is a multi-purpose, Pro Bowl back who has 4,000 total yards and 40 touchdowns in each of the last three season. Dillon is nicknamed "quadzilla" for a reason. He is a big, lumbering running back who seeks out contact. An NFL running back is definitely special when he accumulates more than 1,100 total yards as the backup.

This is a special, special duo. There are some other great duos throughout the league. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in Cleveland are fantastic. Denver has a solid tandem with Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. The Miami Dolphins might have something this year in Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. But the Green Bay Packers have the most complete backfield in the game. Both Jones and Dillon clearly have the ability to beat defenses in the rushing game (97.6 rushing yards per game) and in the passing game as well (86 combined receptions). They are a dominant duo and will be used a lot more in 2022 and for good reason. They are set up for greatness in 2022 and beyond in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers
