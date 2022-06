People in need of shelter are getting ready to move into a building acquired through King County's Health Through Housing Initiative. The spot in Northgate was actually purchased last year. It's a former hotel that has been remodeled to serve as permanent, supportive housing. More than 130 people will start moving in as soon as Thursday, June 23. The location has 115 units, and 20 of them will be used for double occupancy.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO