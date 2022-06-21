ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, UT

Griffeth of Carbon High collects soccer All-State Honorable Mention

castlecountryradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon High School senior Jackson Griffeth earned an All-State Honorable Mention for his efforts on the soccer field, as reported by the Deseret News on Sunday. Griffeth led the...

www.castlecountryradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
castlecountryradio.com

Helper blasts Vernal, moves to 4-0 in division play

The Helper Merchants scored in five of the six innings as they blasted through Vernal 12-2 under the lights Tuesday night at Ernie Gardner Field in Helper. Scoring two runs in the first inning and two more in the second, Helper pulled away by adding three more in the third. Holding an 8-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth, the Merchants put the game away by scoring four runs to put the 10-run rule in play.
HELPER, UT
castlecountryradio.com

JoAnn Wells Zwahlen – June 21 2022

JoAnn Wells Zwahlen, 73, of Wellington, UT, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. JoAnn was born on June 12, 1949, to James Raymond Wells Sr. and Betty Jean Johnson Wells. She grew up in Wellington, UT, and cherished the time she spent with her cousins on her grandparents’ farm in Victor.
WELLINGTON, UT
KUTV

Here are Utah's 2022 fireworks restrictions, rules

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Wildfire season and fireworks season happen concurrently in Utah, and in recent years the risk associated with both have been elevated due to drought. There have been 247 fires and more than 5,700 acres burned in the 2022 wildfire season so far, and there are still several months of summer weather ahead. According to Utah Fire Info, nearly 82% of the fires this year were human-caused.
UTAH STATE
castlecountryradio.com

Mary Bertha Valdez Gordon – June 20 2022

Mary Bertha Valdez Gordon, age 90, left this earth on June 20, 2022 for her eternal home in Heaven, to be with the Lord and to a grand reunion with her loved ones that have passed on before her. Bertha was born on September 19, 1931 in Lumberton, New Mexico...
PRICE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Price, UT
Local
Utah Sports
County
Carbon County, UT
Local
Utah Education
City
Richfield, UT
ABC4

Upgraded thunderstorm threat and flash flood potential on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another solid push on monsoon moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms to parts of Utah on Thursday, keeping storm threats in the forecast for the next several days.  Widespread scattered storm activity is expected across the state, with afternoon storms favoring areas east of I-15 and south of US-6. With deeper […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

This county in Utah is one of the healthiest in America

Morgan County, Utah, is the fourth healthiest community in America, according to the most recent annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings are compiled using scores from 10 categories of community health identified by the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics. U.S. News aggregated and weighted 89 metrics to come up with the score for each category, grading each county from zero to 100.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Highschoolsports#Griffeth Of Carbon High#Carbon High School#The Deseret News#Dinos#Layton Christian Academy#Real Salt Lake Academy#Mvp
ABC4

Utah counties with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) – Pre-war homes — those built before 1939 — are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.” In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes […]
UTAH STATE
castlecountryradio.com

Daniel “Danny” Leffler – June 21 2022

Daniel “Danny” Leffler, 61, of Huntington, Utah, passed away on June 21, 2022 after a hard battle with lung cancer. Danny was the devoted husband of Leslie Leffler, the loving father of Julie Kister, Cory (Tyson Nielsen), Baby Danny, Maggie (Ryan Hotchkiss), Trista (Nathan Hyer), and the wonderful papa to Elaine and Junior Hotchkiss. Danny is preceded in death by his mom and dad (Ruby and Dale Leffler), his beloved son (Daniel Bud Leffler), and his older brother (Howard Leffler), and his brother in-law (Joe McNeel), and many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
HUNTINGTON, UT
ksl.com

Who's ahead in Utah's 1st and 3rd congressional district GOP races? New poll has answers

SALT LAKE CITY — Incumbent Republicans involved in primary elections have large leads in two Utah congressional districts, a new poll shows. In the 1st Congressional District, freshman Rep. Blake Moore would capture 52% of the vote if the election were held today, according to a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics survey. Challengers Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon received 6% and 5%, respectively.
kjzz.com

Teacher leaves Utah to find affordable home for his family

(KUTV) — Utah high school teacher Connor Bolingbroke and his wife Whitney have been saving for two years to buy their young family their first home in Utah County, only to realize it wasn't enough to catch up with high home prices. So, the Bolingbroke's decided to expand their...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
ksl.com

EF-2 tornado touched down in eastern Utah over weekend, weather service confirms

CASTLE GATE, Duchesne County — Wonky weekend weather that brought strong thunderstorms and flooding to parts of Utah also produced a brief EF-2 tornado that caused "significant" vegetation damage through a canyon in northeast Utah on Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed in a report released Tuesday evening. The...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Teen trying to save another swimmer drowns in Deer Creek

DEER CREEK STATE PARK, Utah — An 18-year-old man is dead after drowning in Deer Creek Reservoir Friday after he tried to save another swimmer who was struggling. John Ballan, of Zulia, Venezuela, was killed in the Utah County recreation area on a visit with friends and family on June 19 according to Utah State Parks.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Thursday, June 23 2022

BARTER BAR – MAIL BAG:. Items for sale on barter bar.. * self propelled Toro lawn mower 22″ new condition 250.00 , obo. * seventies style hutch, dark wood, 2 glass doors on top, 2 wood doors on bottom, FREE you come get. * 2006 Honda shadow sabre...
EMERY, UT
ksl.com

Man drowns trying to rescue relative at Deer Creek Sunday

WALLSBURG, Wasatch County — An 18-year-old man is dead after drowning while trying to save a family member at Deer Creek State Park on Sunday, officials said. John Ballan, of Zulia, Venezuela, was visiting the area with friends and family when the incident happened, Utah State Parks public information officer Devan Chavez said in a press release.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

These 5 Utah counties are now in the CDC’s worst COVID category

UTAH (ABC4) – With COVID-19 transmission spiking earlier this month, five Utah counties have landed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “high” transmission watch list. According to CDC COVID-tracking data, these five Utah counties have landed in the CDC’s worst category, reporting high community transmission and hospitalization rates. The five Utah counties […]
San Pete Messenger

Trash dumping, rock defacing escalating in Sanpete

EPHRAIM—A slew of spray-painted graffiti is defacing rocks off the New Canyon Road in Ephraim Canyon this spring, says Kevin Christensen, director of economic development for Sanpete County. “There was always a small amount of graffiti in that area, but it has just exploded this spring,” said Christensen who...
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Frances Rich – June 22 2022

Funeral service, Saturday, June 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m., Wellington Stake Center. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home and Saturday at the church one hour prior to service. Interment, Wellington City Cemetery.
WELLINGTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy