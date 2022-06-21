Griffeth of Carbon High collects soccer All-State Honorable Mention

Daniel “Danny” Leffler, 61, of Huntington, Utah, passed away on June 21, 2022 after a hard battle with lung cancer. Danny was the devoted husband of Leslie Leffler, the loving father of Julie Kister, Cory (Tyson Nielsen), Baby Danny, Maggie (Ryan Hotchkiss), Trista (Nathan Hyer), and the wonderful papa to Elaine and Junior Hotchkiss. Danny is preceded in death by his mom and dad (Ruby and Dale Leffler), his beloved son (Daniel Bud Leffler), and his older brother (Howard Leffler), and his brother in-law (Joe McNeel), and many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Comments / 0