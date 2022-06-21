Griffeth of Carbon High collects soccer All-State Honorable Mention

The Helper Merchants scored in five of the six innings as they blasted through Vernal 12-2 under the lights Tuesday night at Ernie Gardner Field in Helper. Scoring two runs in the first inning and two more in the second, Helper pulled away by adding three more in the third. Holding an 8-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth, the Merchants put the game away by scoring four runs to put the 10-run rule in play.

HELPER, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO