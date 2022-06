Just two seasons ago, Filip Hronek was the Red Wings’ leading defenseman and point producer with two goals and 24 assists in 56 games played. This feat was impressive for a young player learning the NHL game, even though there wasn’t much talent to compete with on the roster at that time. Detroit continues to add talent to the roster, and will soon hire a new head coach in what will be a key step in the next phase towards winning and playoff contention in Steve Yzerman’s rebuild. Here is a look at Hronek’s role with the franchise at just the age of 24 and where does he fit into the future plans of the Red Wings.

