We’ve all felt the hot and dry conditions around Michiana this month – but just how hot and dry is it compared to normal?. Rainfall totals in South Bend this June have been relatively low, about 1" below normal (we should be receive around 2.91" of rain by June 21, but we have only had 1.94" so far this month).

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO