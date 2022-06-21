ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Mylan Park celebrates International Yoga Day

By Riley Holsinger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lucL_0gHsC3wg00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Grab your yoga mat and block because June 21 is International Yoga Day.

Mylan Park celebrated by having free yoga classes throughout the day Tuesday and hosting other events relating to yoga in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtwTx_0gHsC3wg00
Yoga pose at Mylan Park’s International Day of Yoga celebration (WBOY – Image)
Mylan Park prepares summer activities

“We decided to hop on this holiday and share it with our community, but I was very excited to be a part of it because I love yoga, and I love all of the different things that come along with it,” said Mylan Park Coordinator of Community Events and Outreach Danielle Rudash.

This is the second year that Mylan Park has celebrated International Yoga Day according to Rudash.

The event welcomed people with all different experiences with yoga, from seasoned veterans to newcomers and even children.

“I have been truly happy. Sometimes our morning classes people aren’t really ready to wake up super early, but today, we had like a good turnout,” Rudash said. “I was really happy and pleased with it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

