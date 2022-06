NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A few sure signs that summer in New Orleans is finally here: seersucker clothing, freshly pressed linens, southern skies filled with twinkling stars, and the arrival of Ralph’s on the Park’s annual and most popular 3 Appetizers and a Glass of Wine special. With its large windows overlooking the tranquil surroundings of its treasured neighborhood, looking out onto the historic City Park, evenings at Ralph’s on the Park become even more of a destination with the presentation of its popular $35 summer dinner promotion from Thursday, July 7, through Friday, September 30.

