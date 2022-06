The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, through the “Leading Idaho” plan, is directing $20 million over the next four years toward researching phosphorus and lead contaminants in Coeur d’Alene Lake. The funds are an addition to $2 million already dedicated to water improvement projects for the lake by the DEQ. The first $2 million has been allocated to research nutrient levels in the lake by the Coeur d’Alene Lake Advisory Committee, and the additional $20 million will be allocated to new research projects for the lake management plan by 2024.

