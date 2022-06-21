GRPD oversight director seeks Muskegon Co. judgeship

There's a dangerous new gang in Kalamazoo that has been seen over a period of weeks that has a stranglehold on a certain part of the community. Everywhere this gang goes, they seem to run the block and take over, causing traffic backups and a sense of nervousness. The gang in question is the E. Crosstown Gaggle Crew (The ECGC's), and this group of Canadian Geese are not only vicious but there seems to be violence wherever they go.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO