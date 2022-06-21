GRPD oversight director seeks Muskegon Co. judgeship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-West Michigan Alliance for Veterans is a is an all-volunteer, non-profit foundation developed to help veterans. WMA4V currently provides services to West Michigan Veterans through the Veteran’s Housing Assistance Program, the West Michigan Veterans Assistance Program, the Veterans Greenhouse Collaboration, the PTSD off-site conference, and Habitat for Humanity. With a strong collaboration with Hospice of Michigan, the two organizations work to deliver the best services possible to our veterans.
