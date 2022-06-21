TV5 news update: Tuesday evening, June 21

Clean-up continues on the Lockhart Chemical Company spill in the Flint River, and so far, almost 14,000 gallons have been pulled out. Birds and turtles that were impacted have been cleaned and released, and nine out of 10 contaminated sites of bushes and trees have been cleaned, but officials have not found the exact breach yet. “We know the location, we have it pinpointed, but this is a site that has had decades and decades and decades of industry on that exact piece of land,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. “So, to dig down we have to do it meticulously and...

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO