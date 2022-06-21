ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

TV5 news update: Tuesday evening, June 21

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Neville was rushed from behind and cut twice by Amor Ftouhi while he was on duty at Flint Bishop International Airport on June 21, 2017. The law enforcement veteran suffered nerve damage and PTSD...

WNEM

Saginaw cracks down on fireworks this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The booms and flashes of fireworks are expected to be on display as we approach the fourth of July holiday, but one mid-Michigan city will be cracking down on residents launching off fireworks at Illegal times. Following the city of Saginaw’s Fourth of July, the Saginaw...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Friday morning, June 24

The nonprofit that runs the festival said this year’s event means a little more after the St. Stan’s Field press box was vandalized, causing thousands of dollars of damage. |. Here are the top stories we are following for June 23. City council members debate lead pipe replacement...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, June 23

Here's a look at our top stories this morning. The nonprofit that runs the festival said this year’s event means a little more after the St. Stan’s Field press box was vandalized, causing thousands of dollars of damage. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, June 23. Updated: 13 hours...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Officials Release Update On Oil Spill In Flint River

Clean-up continues on the Lockhart Chemical Company spill in the Flint River, and so far, almost 14,000 gallons have been pulled out. Birds and turtles that were impacted have been cleaned and released, and nine out of 10 contaminated sites of bushes and trees have been cleaned, but officials have not found the exact breach yet. “We know the location, we have it pinpointed, but this is a site that has had decades and decades and decades of industry on that exact piece of land,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. “So, to dig down we have to do it meticulously and...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

First Warn5- Friday morning, June 24

Here's a look at our top stories this morning. The nonprofit that runs the festival said this year’s event means a little more after the St. Stan’s Field press box was vandalized, causing thousands of dollars of damage. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, June 23. Updated: 13 hours...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

2 Killed, 2 Injured In Crash On I-696 In Oakland County

(CBD DETROIT) — Police say two people have died in a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 696 in Oakland County. According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the crash at about 10:15 a.m. on westbound I-696 near I-275. A preliminary investigation revealed that a driver and passenger in a Buick LaCrosse were killed instantly when a 57-year-old driving a semi-truck couldn’t stop for traffic and rear-ended them. Three other vehicles were struck in a chain reaction. Two other drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Authorities say another vehicle, possibly, a semi-truck, may have also been...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

East Tawas woman charged with giving fatal batch of fentanyl to man who died in March

TAWAS CITY, MI — An East Tawas woman is facing a life offense for allegedly providing drugs to a man who suffered a fatal overdose. About 5 a.m. on March 15, Michigan State Police troopers and paramedics responded to a medical emergency at a residence in the 500 block of West Westover Street in East Tawas. They arrived to find 35-year-old Eric R. Jordan unresponsive.
EAST TAWAS, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Arrest Michigan Woman Accused Of Delivering Drug In Deadly Overdose

WEST BRANCH, Michigan (WNEM) — In mid-March, Michigan State Police were dispatched to a medical emergency in East Tawas where the victim overdosed on narcotics allegedly delivered to them by another East Tawas resident. The event occurred on March 15. East Tawas first responders and Michigan State Police troopers attempted first aid, but the victim – a 35-year-old East Tawas man – was pronounced dead at the scene. After further investigation, MSP determined the victim died of an overdose. MSP then identified a suspect, 35-year-old Cara Elizabeth Cummings, of East Tawas, who allegedly delivered the narcotics. On Friday, June 3, Cummings was arrested on a two-count felony warrant. While the incident remains under investigation, the MSP West Branch Post urges anyone with information to contact their office at 989-345-0956. To remain anonymous, those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
EAST TAWAS, MI
WNEM

Saginaw to resume water service shut offs on July 18

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is reminding residents water service shut offs for utility accounts will resume starting on July 18. The city said any accounts without recent payment activity or approved payment arrangement could have their service shut off. Customers behind on their payments can contact...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Crews clean up at least 14,000 gallons of oily substance from Flint River

"Making tremendous progress." is how Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson describes the clean-up effort of the Flint River. Crews clean up at least 14,000 gallons of oily substance from Flint River. "Making tremendous progress." is how Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson describes the clean-up effort of the Flint River.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Missing 52-year old found by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 52-year old man was found after going missing on Sunday, June 12. The Lansing Police Department (LPD) announced Tuesday that they had found 52-year-old James Perry and said he is safe. Background: Lansing Police searching for missing man. LPD said on Monday they were looking...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

One week left to file claims for Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- It's now or never for residents hoping to get a share of the $626 million Flint water civil settlement. Residents have one week left to file all claims and corresponding documents before the extended deadline of June 30th. Anyone who needs help and hasn't retained another...
FLINT, MI

