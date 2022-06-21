ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello there, NXT people! It’s another Tuesday evening, and that means it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, ever-present, and tonight we continue on the road to Great American Bash. We already know that Cameron Grimes will face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship in two weeks...

Charlotte Flair Advertised for Upcoming WWE Live Event

– The official website for the PNC Arena is advertising former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for an upcoming WWE live event in August at the venue (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Currently the website lists a Triple Threat Match between Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, “plus Charlotte Flair.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Seth Rollins Responds to Headline Saying He Might Be On a Better Run Than Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has never been one to doubt himself, and he recently offered a correction to a headline suggesting he might be on a better run than Roman Reigns. The New York Post ran an article that read, “Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns,” arguing that Rollins’ current run is on the level or even better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins saw the article and shared it — with one suggestion.
WWE
Update on Backstage Reaction in WWE to John Laurinaitis Being Put on Administrative Leave

– As previously reported, WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave yesterday, with Bruce Prichard serving as his interim replacement as announced in an internal company memo. The memo stated that Prichard is serving as the interim Head of Talent relations “pending the conclusion of our Board of Directors’ internal investigation.” Fightful Select has some more backstage notes on the backstage reaction to the news regarding Laurinaitis.
WWE
Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event, Title Change Takes Place

– Some results are in for last night’s WWE Main Event TV taping before Raw. PWInsider reports that Doudrop beat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship during the Main Event tapings. Word also surfaced from social media that The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) faced...
WWE
Cameron Grimes
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 06.23.22

-Up early to get this done before I head out to Disney Hollywood Studios. Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is calling my name. Let’s get to it!. WWE 24/7 Title: Dana Brooke © vs. Doudrop (w/ Nikki A.S.H.) -As custom, The 24/7 Rules are suspended for the duration...
WWE
Jeff Cobb Says He’s Glad ROH Is Still Around, Hoping For Streaming Service

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Jeff Cobb spoke about Tony Khan purchasing AEW and how he’s glad the company still exists in some form. He said: “Ring of Honor played a huge part in my career. I had a good nice year a half run with them. I got to meet and learn from some of the best minds in the wrestling business, guys like Delirious and Jay Lethal… When you think of Jay Lethal, you can put him in your Ring of Honor Mount Rushmore like some people do, just learning from him was such a fun time. Even before my time in Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor played a huge factor in professional wrestling as a whole. They had some of the best matches, I’ve witnessed, not first hand but from DVDs and the streaming service. I’m happy that Ring of Honor has a platform that they can showcase some of the newer stars. At the same token, hopefully we’ll be able to see some of the old stuff as well. If it’s a streaming service, that’d great because I would love to go back and watch some of the classic matches of Ring of Honor,“
WWE
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Genesis 2010, which included the following:. * TNA World Heavyweight Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kurt Angle. * TNA World Tag Team Championship: The...
WWE
Buddy Matthews Currently Dealing With A Shoulder Injury

In a post on Instagram, Buddy Matthews revealed that he’s currently dealing with a shoulder injury but said that he is still training and working through it. He wrote: “Always a work in progress. Dealing with a shoulder injury which limits a lot of my shoulder movements. But slowly increasing the weight again. He better than you were yesterday!”
COMBAT SPORTS
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s Dynamite, the following matches were announced for Friday’s episode, which will be the final show for the company before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:. * Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix. * HOOK...
WWE
Dynamite and Davey Is A Fascinating Look At The Explosive Lives Of The British Bulldogs

“The more horrifying truth is, by their respective 40th birthdays, one was in a wheelchair and the other one was dead.”. That sentence stuck with me while reading Dynamite and Davey: The Explosive Lives of The British Bulldogs, a new book by Steven Bell that details the ups and downs of Tom Billington (aka The Dynamite Kid) and David Smith (aka Davey Boy Smith) throughout their wrestling careers.
HOUSTON, TX
Updated Impact Against All Odds Lineup

Impact has an updated lineup for Against All Odds following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 19th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering. * Impact Knockouts Championship...
WWE
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 6.21.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. it’s another title week this time around as we have Carmelo Hayes defending the North American Title against Tony D’Angelo in the main event. Other than that we continue the build towards the Great American Bash, where Bron Breakker will defend against Cameron Grimes. Other than that, we get more Lash Legend and Joe Gacy because we’re that lucky. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
Spoilers From MLW Battle Riot IV

MLW held its Battle Riot IV event on Thursday night from New York City, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below from the event, which will air as upcoming episodes of MLW Fusion, below per PWInsider:. * KC Navarro defeated Mini Abismo Negro. *...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Anna Jay defeated Heather Reckless. * Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs with Taz defeated Jordan Cross &...
WWE
Christian Cage to Address Jungle Boy Attack on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– Following his heinous attack on Jungle Boy last week after the main event Ladder Match on last week’s AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage is going to speak on tomorrow night’s Dynamite and address his vicious assault on his former teammate. You can see the updated lineup for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite below:
MILWAUKEE, WI

