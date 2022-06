RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The e-cigarette company, Juul, must stop the sale and distribution of its products in the U.S following a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision Thursday. You can find more information about that decision, here. News 4-Fox 11 spoke with the Washoe...

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO