Planners consider proposal for county fuel facility

A request by Frederick County to build a fuel station at its campus off Rosemont Avenue will move to a hearing at the Frederick Planning Commission. A workshop was held on the idea on Tuesday.

A request by Frederick County to build a fuel station at its campus off Rosemont Avenue will move to a hearing at the Frederick Planning Commission.

A workshop was held on the idea on Tuesday.

The county is seeking approval to build a refueling station for county vehicles on more than half an acre at its North Montevue campus.

Moving the station, which will have pumps for diesel and unleaded fuel, from its current site on the campus will allow the county to move the fuel tanks from below ground to above. It also will allow the county to serve larger county vehicles such as firetrucks and trucks from the county's highway fleet.

The site for the station is a triangular-shaped grassy patch near the center of the county's 41-acre North Montevue campus. It is near the county's TransIT Services and Citizens Care & Rehabilitation Facility.

The entire Montevue campus is zoned for Institutional uses, which include hospitals, houses of worship, schools, government offices and similar facilities, according to a Planning Commission report prepared for Tuesday's workshop.

The Montevue campus is between two Institutional properties owned by Fort Detrick.

Lights from the station's canopy will be focused downward, to make sure light will be contained within the Montevue campus.

Because of Maryland Department of the Environment regulations, runoff from the area will be collected in an oil/water separator.

Following Tuesday's workshop, the project will be scheduled for a hearing of the Planning Commission at a later date.