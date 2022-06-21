ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Planners consider proposal for county fuel facility

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSHNv_0gHs8mUN00
Buy Now A request by Frederick County to build a fuel station at its campus off Rosemont Avenue will move to a hearing at the Frederick Planning Commission. A workshop was held on the idea on Tuesday. Staff photo by Bill Green

A request by Frederick County to build a fuel station at its campus off Rosemont Avenue will move to a hearing at the Frederick Planning Commission.

A workshop was held on the idea on Tuesday.

The county is seeking approval to build a refueling station for county vehicles on more than half an acre at its North Montevue campus.

Moving the station, which will have pumps for diesel and unleaded fuel, from its current site on the campus will allow the county to move the fuel tanks from below ground to above. It also will allow the county to serve larger county vehicles such as firetrucks and trucks from the county's highway fleet.

The site for the station is a triangular-shaped grassy patch near the center of the county's 41-acre North Montevue campus. It is near the county's TransIT Services and Citizens Care & Rehabilitation Facility.

The entire Montevue campus is zoned for Institutional uses, which include hospitals, houses of worship, schools, government offices and similar facilities, according to a Planning Commission report prepared for Tuesday's workshop.

The Montevue campus is between two Institutional properties owned by Fort Detrick.

Lights from the station's canopy will be focused downward, to make sure light will be contained within the Montevue campus.

Because of Maryland Department of the Environment regulations, runoff from the area will be collected in an oil/water separator.

Following Tuesday's workshop, the project will be scheduled for a hearing of the Planning Commission at a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

General Fund Reserves To Increase In Frederick County

That follows a decision Tuesday night by the County Council. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Frederick County’s general fund reserves are going up. During a meeting Tuesday night, the County Council approved a recommendation to increase those revenues put in reserve from 7% to 8%, The vote was 6-1 with Councilman Steve McKay in opposition.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Comptroller Calls For Tax Holiday To Offset High Gas Prices

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot is among those calling on state and national leaders to temporarily suspend gas taxes. “We need to do something,” Franchot, who is running for governor, said at a Northwest Baltimore gas station Thursday. The state already had a 30-day gas tax “holiday” in March and April, suspending its 36 cents per gallon tax. The cost of gas is set to increase by 6 cents a gallon to adjust for inflation on July 1. “We need help,” Pastor Rodney Hudson said. “We need it now. Not tomorrow, because tomorrow’s too late.” President Joe Biden has called for...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Fort Detrick, MD
Frederick County, MD
Cars
Franklin County Free Press

Mercersburg Printing Goes Solar

Electricity costs are rising across Central Pennsylvania. For businesses that require large amounts of energy to run essential equipment, increasing rates can significantly impact overhead. Mercersburg Printing, a commercial design and printing company is one such business. Between printing presses, climate control, and lighting, the company’s energy bills make up...
MERCERSBURG, PA
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

‘BBQ Bonanza’ for Residents 55+ Today at 10am in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County will be hosting ‘BBQ Bonanza’ for residents 55+ today from 10am-2pm at Smokey Glen Farm (1607 Riffle Ford Road, Gaithersburg). Details below courtesy of Montgomery County:. On Wednesday, more than 400 older adults from across Montgomery County will head to Smokey Glen Farm for a “BBQ...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firetrucks#Transit Services#Maryland Department
fox5dc.com

Heavy rain strands vehicles in Montgomery County

KENSINGTON, Md. - Heavy rain and flooding conditions stranded drivers in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Water flooded Beach Drive between Connecticut Avenue and Kensington Parkway stranding several vehicles. All occupants were able to escape and no injuries were reported. In Fauquier County, severe thunderstorms brought flooding, downed trees and power...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
lebtown.com

Traffic groups launch final playbook of I-81 improvement planning process

The stretch of Interstate 81 through south-central Pennsylvania is busier than ever, and sorely in need of an upgrade. For the past two years, transportation planners have conducted an intensive and comprehensive project to explore the future of this critical corridor. Read LebTown’s previous coverage of the I-81 Improvement Strategy...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Hanley Energy to expand in Virginia, creating 343 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hanley Energy, Irish-owned global innovators in Critical Power and Energy Management solutions, will invest $8 million to expand its Hanley Energy Electrical division in Loudoun County. The company will open a new facility at 44381 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn to meet the increasing demand for installation and service of its equipment serving the growing data center market. The project will create 343 new jobs, including electricians and apprentice electricians.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
baltimorestyle.com

Then and Now: Old Ellicott City

Maryland’s first factory town Ellicott City celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Ellicott brothers Joseph, Andrew and John founded the town along the Patapsco River. Over time, Ellicott City has evolved and endured, withstanding floods and fires for more than two-and-a-half centuries. Main Street. The historic images of the...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Infarm Plants Newest Growing Center in Maryland

Global vertical-farming company Infarm will drive its U.S. expansion by establishing its third growing center, which is set to be company’s largest facility to date, near Baltimore. In addition to Infarm’s existing vertical farming facility in Seattle and one planned for Austin, Texas, the new Northeast Growing Center will...
COLUMBIA, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Downtown Chambersburg : Downtown Chambersburg Receives Main Street America Accreditation

Downtown Chambersburg Inc. has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach. :...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
233
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy