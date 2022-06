WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over $150,000 was approved by the Wichita Falls City Council on Tuesday to renovate the public information office studio. City officials said this is an upgrade that is much needed and will benefit the residents in the city. After the renovations are made, the city will be able to better inform the public in a multitude of ways during breaking news or emergencies.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO