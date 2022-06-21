Temple fencing coach Nikki Franke has been inspiring athletes for 50 years

American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was “not breathing” when she was rescued from the bottom of the pool after fainting at the World Aquatics Championships.The 25-year-old lost consciousness after completing her solo free final routine in Budapest on Wednesday.Alvarez’s coach Andrea Fuentes responded to the drama by diving in fully clothed to pull the swimmer to safety.“It was a big scare,” four-time Olympic medallist Fuentes was reported as saying by Spanish newspaper Marca.“I was scared because I saw she was not breathing, but now she is doing very well.“She only had water in her lungs, once she started breathing again...

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO