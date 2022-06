All-Calhoun County girls soccer: The complete team

Alabama State Troopers, and other emergency personnel, responded to reports of an 18-wheeler accident on I-59 near the Etowah/DeKalb County line overnight. That wreck took place around 2:40am (Thursday), when the driver – a male resident of Taftville, Connecticut lost control of a 2015 Kenworth and crashed. He was unhurt but a male passenger, identified as being from Forrest Park, Illinois, was injured and taken for treatment to an area hospital. His injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. The vehicle was traveling southbound on 59 near mile marker 205.

DEKALB COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO