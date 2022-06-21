Police: Roseburg man refusing to get out of firefighters' way arrested

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested after officers investigated an alarm at a local bank over the weekend, the Roseburg Police Department said. According to an RPD report, officers were dispatched to U.S. Bank for an alarm call around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. 47-year-old William Josiah Olson was...
A federal civil rights suit alleges two southern Oregon police officers used excessive force against a Jackson County man who fled from a traffic stop and was shot with a Taser while standing in a creek. The two Eagle Point officers fired their stun guns at Jonathon J. Wolf, and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A 25-year-old man was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail Tuesday on charges related to drug trafficking evidence found at his home in January. When detectives served a search warrant at Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in...
CRESWELL, Ore. -- A man attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man apparently on impulse yesterday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The LCSO said that yesterday, June 20, at about 10 a.m., deputies reponded to a call about an assault in an apartment block on south Second Street in Creswell. According to deputies, Dakota Ray Stone, 25, of Springfield, had arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend's job and attacked a man with metal knuckles, causing injuries to his face. Deputies say the man and Stone did not know each other.
REEDSPORT, Ore. - Investigators made a public appeal for help finding a man suspected of shooting a young buck deer with a handgun at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch early Friday morning. Oregon State Police responded at 4:30 a.m. June 17, 2022, to a report of a buck shot dead...
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a crash on Jasper Lowell Road onTuesday, June 14. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a white 1999 Cadillac Deville driven by 67-year-old Mindey Koch of Westfir was traveling eastbound in the 37000 block of Jasper Lowell Road when it crossed into the westbound land for an unknown reason.
According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 20, 1:55 a.m., 3201 Tremont Ave., Mill Casino, 44-year old Nicole Susanne Ocsenas charged with Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, & Criminal Trespass II, “Ocsenas cited in lieu of custody.”. Criminal Trespass. According to an entry on the NBPD log for...
COOS BAY, Ore. - Have you seen Del Robinson?. The 83-year-old Coos County veteran was reported missing to the sheriff's office on June 17. His family and friends say they haven't seen him since around June 14. Robinson is missing along with his black Dodge Dakota (license plate CL30786) and...
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. - Firefighters responded to a barn fire late Wednesday night between Highway 58 and the Howard Buford Recreation Area, home of the Mount Pisgah arboretum. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews from Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue responded around 11:15 p.m. to the...
GRANTS PASS — A Josephine County man being tried for unlicensed cannabis production has filed with the Josephine County Circuit Court, fighting the Josephine County Sheriff's Office's permanent seizure of his truck, two trailers and two tractors. James Paul Filomeo Jr. filed the request with the court, requesting that...
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department needs your help tracking down who is giving a hallucinogenic drug to minors downtown. Several incidents have been reported in the last week involving LSD. Teens are fighting in the street and jumping in front of buses in downtown Eugene. Both cases...
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are currently on the scene of a vehicle crash that has shut down all lanes of travel on Lorane Highway. According to the Eugene Police Department, at about 9:20 p.m. on June 21 a sedan crashed into a utility pole on Lorane Highway. Police say that there were live wires and a broken utility pole laying across the roadway. Officials said Eugene Water and Electric Board was called and shut off the power, then went to the scene to make repairs.
DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
MEDFORD, Ore. — A judge sentenced a Eugene man to probation and community service for illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions. A federal judge in Medford sentenced Darren Dennis Drake, 39, to two years of federal probation, 250 hours of community service and a $5,000 fine payable to the Lacey Act Reward Fund.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - The Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National Forestm the Bureau of Land Management Roseburg District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District have announced the start of the 2022 fire season in that area begins Friday, June 24 at 12:01 a.m. All...
