Many are looking forward to celebrating the Fourth of July in Central Texas. One of the most traditional things to do on Independence Day is to either set off fireworks yourself, or go out to a fireworks show with the family. For those wanting to celebrate by lighting up the sky at their personal homes in Bell County, we've got some tough news - you'll be on the wrong side of the law if you do.

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO