Baldwinsville Library Buzz: Dive into ‘Oceans of Possibilities’

BALDWINSVILLE — Children, teens, and adults are welcome to join us this summer for our 2022 Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities. The fun officially begins June 27.

Reading books and e-books? Log them. Listening to audiobooks? Log them. Reading magazines? Log them. Reading picture books? Log them.

We’ll have in person events inside the library and at the Mercer Park gazebo this summer, as well as virtual programs for all ages. Unleash your creativity by completing weekly missions.

Start logging

Sign up for a free account on bvilleny05.readsquared.com or visit the library to pick up a paper log. Please only sign up for the program that is suitable for your age. Between June 27 and August 14 keep track of all your reading, listening, and more. Follow the instructions online on the READsquared website for help on how to log.

Bring your completed paper log into the library and a staff member will make a copy to keep track of how many raffle tickets you’ve earned.

Raffle tickets

Once you log a certain number of books, pages, etc., you will earn a raffle ticket for one of our grand prizes awarded at the end of the summer. Children, teens, and adults each have their own set of grand prizes.

Teens and children will also get a small prize for each week they report their reading. Just log at least once a week to qualify for this weekly treat.

Missions

On your READsquared account and on the paper logs, you can earn bonus raffle tickets by completing missions.

Summer programming

Visit our online calendar at baldwinsville.librarycalendar.com for more information on all our summer programming.

For children we’ll have performers, storytimes, and crafts inside the library on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. We’ll also be at Mercer Park at 6 p.m. Thursdays for storytime and Friday afternoons for crafts.

Teens can register for weekly take and make kits or visit the library for fun in person events like creating a LEGO bouquet and candle making.

Adults, we didn’t forget you! Adults can participate in crafts like candle making and cake decorating, virtual reality ocean explorations, and educator talks.

The Baldwinsville Public Library is located at 33 E. Genesee St. in the village of Baldwinsville. To learn more or to register for programs, visit bville.lib.ny.us or call 315-635-5631.