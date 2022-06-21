ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

All-Calhoun County girls soccer: Wakefield capped career with record-setting performance

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShMLu_0gHs6BWg00
Donoho's Maggie Wakefield keeps the ball out of the goal during the Donoho vs. Whitesburg Christian AHSAA soccer playoff game in Huntsville. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Whether in volleyball or soccer, Maggie Wakefield has been one of Donoho’s most consequential athletes throughout her years in varsity sports.

She was a major player on teams that brought home two state championships and two runner-up trophies and five Calhoun County titles, and she’ll graduate as a county player of the year.

For her role in helping Donoho tie the Alabama High School Association record for fewest goals allowed in a season, Wakefield is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County player of the year for girls soccer.

The senior goalkeeper registered 78 saves and 11 shutouts. She gave up three of the six goals allowed by Donoho.

Six goals allowed ties Oak Mountain’s 2015 state record, based on records listed at AHSAA.com. This came a year after Donoho’s 2021 team allowed eight total goals en route to a state runner-up finish.

The 2021 team stands third on the AHSAA list for fewest goals allowed.

Alabama high school soccer coaches voted Wakefield a first-team Super All-State selection. She was also a first-team pick for 1A-3A all-state and most outstanding defensive player of the county tournament.

Donoho won its fifth consecutive county title and reached the second round of the playoffs, falling to state finalist Whitesburg Christian 1-0 in a penalty-kick shootout.

So ended her five years as Donoho’s goalkeeper, a span that saw the Falcons win 85 matches. So ended a high school career that also saw Wakefield star as a hitter in volleyball. She was a key player for state championship teams in 2019 and 2021 and a runner-up team in 2020.

As in soccer, she’s been a first-team all-county fixture in volleyball.

Wakefield is also a regional winner for the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Scholar Athlete Award and was one of 500 people selected as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholarship Program.

She signed to play soccer for Rhodes College, where she plans to study political science. She’s working out over the summer but took time to participate in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:

Question: What to make of the season Donoho had?

Answer: This season for us, at the beginning, we were hungry. We really wanted to get back to where we were in 2021. We were all very gung-ho. I think I can speak for everyone in soccer when I say, this is the hardest that we’ve worked, collectively, as a team towards a common goal. This season, we faced a lot of adversity when it came to injuries and when it came to, we need to find somebody to step up in this position. This year, we had a lot of people that absolutely showed up and were team players. It really made this season a lot more enjoyable. Honestly, it’s the reason we got as far as we did. Some people were able to just step up and not worry or complain, when they needed to play a new position. Obviously, we were all disappointed at the end, but I think we all knew that we gave it everything. I’m at peace with myself with the fact that, sometimes you work really hard, and it doesn’t work out, that’s OK. You can be proud of how hard you worked.

Q: In terms of how it ended, there were slips in the penalty-kick shootout. How much of a factor was Whitesburg’s turf?

A: I slipped. I know Rory (Parks) slipped. It’s just a matter of, some people have different advantages, and home-field advantage is a very real thing. I’m not saying that’s the only reason why Whitesburg won, but the turf definitely got us at the end.

Q: What were your goals for this season, and how do you think you fared?

A: I was out for that record (goals allowed) that we broke this year. Last year, we kind of got on the board, and I was like, ‘You know, I want to make it my goal this year that we beat it or, at least, tie it. I knew it was doable. We were basically at par with that last year until the final game, when Trinity did add those final three. I was out for that, personally. As a captain on the team, I know that I’m not the sole reason why that goal happened. It has to be through motivating our defense and making sure that everyone is on the same page. This year, for me, it was about how can I motivate my teammates and my friends to help accomplish a goal that was really important to me, but I knew I couldn’t do alone.

Q: You were a big part of Donoho volleyball getting back to a state-championship level and getting soccer to historic new levels. Have you ever taken stock of all of that?

A: Over the past few weeks, after graduation slowed down and I’m able to sit at home and kind of reflect on everything, I’m able to see my little senior banners or the little trophies that we got as a memorandum to our big events, I’m filled with gratitude not only myself and my work ethic, but I’m filled with gratitude for how lucky I am to be surrounded with people who wanted to work just as hard as I did to accomplish something amazing. It’s just been an incredible experience.

Q: Is there a goalie you follow and admire?

A: There’s actually been two or three. One of them was Katie Meyer. She was the Stanford goalkeeper, and I looked up to her a lot. Unfortunately, she passed away (suicide) earlier this year, but for me, she was really inspiring. She was very similar to me. We’re both gritty. We both worked really hard for what we had. I just admired that somebody even at that level still strives to work hard. She never stopped. I looked up to Jane Campbell. She came out of the Darlington Soccer Academy Program that I also got to be a part of, so it’s been really cool to get to communicate with her on the college process and what I wanted, and stuff, so that was really awesome. Another goalkeeper who kind of mentored me, as well, Claudia Dickey from UNC. She was an incredibly nice goalkeeper. She actually competed against Katie Meyer in the 2019 NCAA big thing, and I just enjoyed watching her and seeing her progress, too.

Q: When Meyer took her own life, the talk was about the pressures on athletes. You’re a very driven person. How have you learned to cope?

A: When I heard about Katie Meyer’s passing, I wrote ‘KM’ on my cleats, like everybody else did: ‘You can do that!’ It kind of brought light to me that, as much as I do want to push myself, there needs to be a side of me that’s able to say, ‘OK, it’s hey, it’s OK to take a break for a minute,’ or, ‘It’s OK to stop working out or stop going to a practice so you can have a day to yourself.’ Especially this summer, it was important to me to not only just really relax, but over the past few years, with the recruiting process, I have been torn to every single state. I’ve been in volleyball, been doing two practices a day, plus a workout. It was not only taxing on my body, but on my brain. I knew that, to come into a new place and a new period of my life fresh, I needed to take a minute for myself. I think, out of that situation (Meyer’s passing), the point of, you never really know what somebody is going through, really just shown through. Professional athletes and even home school athletes in high school, we all need a break sometimes.

Q: You’ve mentioned political science as a possible major. What issues inspire you?

A: A big cause for me, among many others, in the state of Alabama, I think mental health is a little bit overlooked. Even in society generally, the narrative has begun to change, obviously, in the talk about mental health, but I still think there’s a lot of stigma that mental health is really hard, it’s bad, it shows you’re weak, it was somebody’s fault. At least in the education system, in high school even, mental health should be talked about. It should be a more comfortable subject than it is right now, almost like a doctor’s appointment for physical health. Maybe doing something where we have doctor’s appointments for mental health is beneficial. Everybody deserves to live a life full of happiness. If there’s something going on, you deserve to figure out how to fix it or figure out how to talk to somebody about it. It’s not fair for kids, even really young kids, to be told that their problems are insignificant, or they’re not valued enough to present that. For me, that’s a really passionate cause, and I would love to figure out a solution to it.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

No beard, No fear for Oxford’s Choccolocco Monsters

Oxford, AL – Choccolocco Monsters’ JSU commit Leger has been ‘relentless’ in his pursuit to play college baseball By Al Muskewitz The strapping right-handed hitter with a somewhat familiar bearing stepped into the cage for batting practice before a recent Choccolocco Monsters game without much fanfare, and it didn’t take long before he started turning heads. […]
OXFORD, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Record turnout expected for Gadsden High reunions

Photo: Golden Tiger committee members hammer out details for the upcoming reunion for Gadsden High School classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972. (Robb Corker/Messenger) Members of Gadsden High School’s classes of 1970, ’71 and ‘72 will collectively celebrate their 50th class reunion on August 6 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. The reunion begins with a meet-and-greet at 11 a.m. and the luncheon begins at 12 p.m.
GADSDEN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
wbrc.com

Omega Fine Arts Academy opens in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Talladega is partnering with the Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts to bring a golf and STEM academy to the area. The Omega Academy is a public-private partnership led by Dr. Mark E. Stevens, Vanessa Williams-Nash, Lamar D. Williams, and Dr. Shaquille O’Neal. The goal is to provide underserved communities with education and sports initiatives.
TALLADEGA, AL
CNHI

Central Alabama Pride hosts St. Clair event

Approximately 70 people attended the Central Alabama Pride event Thursday in Pell City according to organizer Cailyn Hill. “I wanted to do this event because pride is important to all of us LGBTQ+ youth here.”. Hill said she was most proud because her mom told her “you made history today...
PELL CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Unc#Mental Health#Sports#The Anniston Star#Ahsaa
Calhoun Journal

New Businesses Opening in Anniston this Week!

Anniston, AL – Tomorrow will be a big day in Anniston. Two new businesses will have their grand opening on tomorrow, June 23, 2022. Anniston’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the City of Anniston is thrilled to announce that ALDI and Jack’s new Golden Springs location will both open this Thursday, June 23, 2022!
ANNISTON, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

7 awesome Alabama caves where you can explore (and cool down)

You know what’s a cool place to visit, even during a record-setting heat wave? A cave. Alabama has a few to choose from. Truth be told, Alabama has a lot of caves. Many are well-known to cavers but are on private property and aren’t open as public attractions. Some that once offered public access have changed hands and closed. Many require the ability and equipment to navigate vertical passages, meaning they’re inaccessible and/or dangerous to casual sightseers.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

This Alabama tourist attraction changed its name. Did you notice?

The move didn’t come with far-reaching fanfare, but one of Alabama’s best-known natural tourist attractions rebranded this month, complete with a new name. Looking for DeSoto Caverns? Forget it. The name and the friendly conquistador mascot have gone away. If you like the idea of going to Childersburg and descending into a spectacular cave where the average year-round temperature is around 60 degrees, Majestic Caverns is the place you’re looking for.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NCAA
weisradio.com

One Hurt in 18-Wheeler Accident on I-59 Near Etowah/DeKalb County Line

Alabama State Troopers, and other emergency personnel, responded to reports of an 18-wheeler accident on I-59 near the Etowah/DeKalb County line overnight. That wreck took place around 2:40am (Thursday), when the driver – a male resident of Taftville, Connecticut lost control of a 2015 Kenworth and crashed. He was unhurt but a male passenger, identified as being from Forrest Park, Illinois, was injured and taken for treatment to an area hospital. His injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. The vehicle was traveling southbound on 59 near mile marker 205.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Man Dies After Interstate Wreck in Greene County Tuesday

An Alabama man died Tuesday morning in a major two-car collision on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said 22-year-old Seth McGuffie was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on the interstate around 7 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado being driven by a Tuscaloosa man.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a wreck two miles north of Atalla Saturday afternoon. Timothy Mims, 25, of Collinsville, was killed when his motorcycle left the road and hit a cable barrier around 4:31 p.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 181 mile marker in Etowah County. Mims was […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Boat Overturned on Spring Creek

Reports of an overturned watercraft on Spring Creek came in just after 5pm Monday evening. Two people were rescued and there are no injures to report. Those rescued were taken to John’s Boat Ramp on County Road 22. We will post more details as they become available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
101
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy