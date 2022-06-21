All-Calhoun County girls soccer: Wakefield capped career with record-setting performance

Donoho's Maggie Wakefield keeps the ball out of the goal during the Donoho vs. Whitesburg Christian AHSAA soccer playoff game in Huntsville. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Whether in volleyball or soccer, Maggie Wakefield has been one of Donoho’s most consequential athletes throughout her years in varsity sports.

She was a major player on teams that brought home two state championships and two runner-up trophies and five Calhoun County titles, and she’ll graduate as a county player of the year.

For her role in helping Donoho tie the Alabama High School Association record for fewest goals allowed in a season, Wakefield is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County player of the year for girls soccer.

The senior goalkeeper registered 78 saves and 11 shutouts. She gave up three of the six goals allowed by Donoho.

Six goals allowed ties Oak Mountain’s 2015 state record, based on records listed at AHSAA.com. This came a year after Donoho’s 2021 team allowed eight total goals en route to a state runner-up finish.

The 2021 team stands third on the AHSAA list for fewest goals allowed.

Alabama high school soccer coaches voted Wakefield a first-team Super All-State selection. She was also a first-team pick for 1A-3A all-state and most outstanding defensive player of the county tournament.

Donoho won its fifth consecutive county title and reached the second round of the playoffs, falling to state finalist Whitesburg Christian 1-0 in a penalty-kick shootout.

So ended her five years as Donoho’s goalkeeper, a span that saw the Falcons win 85 matches. So ended a high school career that also saw Wakefield star as a hitter in volleyball. She was a key player for state championship teams in 2019 and 2021 and a runner-up team in 2020.

As in soccer, she’s been a first-team all-county fixture in volleyball.

Wakefield is also a regional winner for the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Scholar Athlete Award and was one of 500 people selected as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholarship Program.

She signed to play soccer for Rhodes College, where she plans to study political science. She’s working out over the summer but took time to participate in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:

Question: What to make of the season Donoho had?

Answer: This season for us, at the beginning, we were hungry. We really wanted to get back to where we were in 2021. We were all very gung-ho. I think I can speak for everyone in soccer when I say, this is the hardest that we’ve worked, collectively, as a team towards a common goal. This season, we faced a lot of adversity when it came to injuries and when it came to, we need to find somebody to step up in this position. This year, we had a lot of people that absolutely showed up and were team players. It really made this season a lot more enjoyable. Honestly, it’s the reason we got as far as we did. Some people were able to just step up and not worry or complain, when they needed to play a new position. Obviously, we were all disappointed at the end, but I think we all knew that we gave it everything. I’m at peace with myself with the fact that, sometimes you work really hard, and it doesn’t work out, that’s OK. You can be proud of how hard you worked.

Q: In terms of how it ended, there were slips in the penalty-kick shootout. How much of a factor was Whitesburg’s turf?

A: I slipped. I know Rory (Parks) slipped. It’s just a matter of, some people have different advantages, and home-field advantage is a very real thing. I’m not saying that’s the only reason why Whitesburg won, but the turf definitely got us at the end.

Q: What were your goals for this season, and how do you think you fared?

A: I was out for that record (goals allowed) that we broke this year. Last year, we kind of got on the board, and I was like, ‘You know, I want to make it my goal this year that we beat it or, at least, tie it. I knew it was doable. We were basically at par with that last year until the final game, when Trinity did add those final three. I was out for that, personally. As a captain on the team, I know that I’m not the sole reason why that goal happened. It has to be through motivating our defense and making sure that everyone is on the same page. This year, for me, it was about how can I motivate my teammates and my friends to help accomplish a goal that was really important to me, but I knew I couldn’t do alone.

Q: You were a big part of Donoho volleyball getting back to a state-championship level and getting soccer to historic new levels. Have you ever taken stock of all of that?

A: Over the past few weeks, after graduation slowed down and I’m able to sit at home and kind of reflect on everything, I’m able to see my little senior banners or the little trophies that we got as a memorandum to our big events, I’m filled with gratitude not only myself and my work ethic, but I’m filled with gratitude for how lucky I am to be surrounded with people who wanted to work just as hard as I did to accomplish something amazing. It’s just been an incredible experience.

Q: Is there a goalie you follow and admire?

A: There’s actually been two or three. One of them was Katie Meyer. She was the Stanford goalkeeper, and I looked up to her a lot. Unfortunately, she passed away (suicide) earlier this year, but for me, she was really inspiring. She was very similar to me. We’re both gritty. We both worked really hard for what we had. I just admired that somebody even at that level still strives to work hard. She never stopped. I looked up to Jane Campbell. She came out of the Darlington Soccer Academy Program that I also got to be a part of, so it’s been really cool to get to communicate with her on the college process and what I wanted, and stuff, so that was really awesome. Another goalkeeper who kind of mentored me, as well, Claudia Dickey from UNC. She was an incredibly nice goalkeeper. She actually competed against Katie Meyer in the 2019 NCAA big thing, and I just enjoyed watching her and seeing her progress, too.

Q: When Meyer took her own life, the talk was about the pressures on athletes. You’re a very driven person. How have you learned to cope?

A: When I heard about Katie Meyer’s passing, I wrote ‘KM’ on my cleats, like everybody else did: ‘You can do that!’ It kind of brought light to me that, as much as I do want to push myself, there needs to be a side of me that’s able to say, ‘OK, it’s hey, it’s OK to take a break for a minute,’ or, ‘It’s OK to stop working out or stop going to a practice so you can have a day to yourself.’ Especially this summer, it was important to me to not only just really relax, but over the past few years, with the recruiting process, I have been torn to every single state. I’ve been in volleyball, been doing two practices a day, plus a workout. It was not only taxing on my body, but on my brain. I knew that, to come into a new place and a new period of my life fresh, I needed to take a minute for myself. I think, out of that situation (Meyer’s passing), the point of, you never really know what somebody is going through, really just shown through. Professional athletes and even home school athletes in high school, we all need a break sometimes.

Q: You’ve mentioned political science as a possible major. What issues inspire you?

A: A big cause for me, among many others, in the state of Alabama, I think mental health is a little bit overlooked. Even in society generally, the narrative has begun to change, obviously, in the talk about mental health, but I still think there’s a lot of stigma that mental health is really hard, it’s bad, it shows you’re weak, it was somebody’s fault. At least in the education system, in high school even, mental health should be talked about. It should be a more comfortable subject than it is right now, almost like a doctor’s appointment for physical health. Maybe doing something where we have doctor’s appointments for mental health is beneficial. Everybody deserves to live a life full of happiness. If there’s something going on, you deserve to figure out how to fix it or figure out how to talk to somebody about it. It’s not fair for kids, even really young kids, to be told that their problems are insignificant, or they’re not valued enough to present that. For me, that’s a really passionate cause, and I would love to figure out a solution to it.