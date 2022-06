The Wyoming Army National Guard will either have to add on to its Sheridan armory location, or search elsewhere to build its new vehicle maintenance facility. Sheridan College has declined the land swap deal with the Guard, where the Guard would have received land on the east side of I-90 opposite of the college campus, in exchange for the land the Guard currently owns adjacent to the southwest edge of the campus.

