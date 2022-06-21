The Longest Day, an Alzheimer Fundraiser

PawPrint Ministries is staffed by volunteers who dedicate countless hours to training their K9 to give back to our communities. Our dogs go through a 7 phase training program to prepare them for serving. Our dogs visit individuals in hospitals, nursing care facilities, schools, libraries, dental clinics, and are deployed disasters and tragedies.
Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, a Sinceri Senior Living community, is located in the beautiful city of Urbana, IL, home of the University of Illinois and the Fighting Illini. Sinceri Senior Living is a privately owned and operated management company whose expertise spans over 30 years in over 50 care facilities. Sinceri is known for assembling the very best in the industry to deliver quality services to our residents.
Volunteer orientations are available twice a week, one in Champaign. Salt and Light in Urbana offers several programs for people to get involved, whether you're interested in technology or helping elsewhere.
Schitts and Giggles in collaboration with the Rantoul Police Dept, will be launching a series of “Schitt Talk” to occur every other month. Topics will range, with a general theme being that of overall wellness. The first talk will be about Teen Depression. On June 21st, we will have a panel of experts that work with teens and/or their families about youth depression.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they were part of a wild rescue Wednesday. In a Facebook post, officers said they helped Champaign County Animal Control get a deer off of the Champaign Centennial Soccer field. The deer was seen leaping across the field trying to get out of the enclosed area. “After leaving […]
Join Mahomet Christian Church this summer for Vacation Bible School! Save the dates for July 10th – July 14th. VBS will take place 6:00pm to 8:30pm each night! The age range for VBS is three years old through fifth grade. Sign up online or at the door!
Editors Note: This article has been edited to accurately reflect the proper name of the entity that conducts testing at Danville Area and Parkland Community Colleges. CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A pair of COVID-19 testing sites will be closing down at the end of this month. SHIELD CU has been providing saliva-based COVID-19 testing at […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County needs judges for the upcoming election. County Clerk Aaron Ammons said they would like to get 150 judges. He would not say how many he has right now. But he is hoping to get more signed up in the coming days. If there are not enough workers, polling […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Decatur provides water services for around 78 thousand people in Decatur and the village of mount zion. The last time the Decatur water treatment facility had to do something because of the lake’s water levels was in 2011. Officials said they’ve noticed less water flowing to the lake over the […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pop-up park in a notably underserved Champaign neighborhood got its final touches Wednesday ahead of a Thursday evening ribbon-cutting ceremony. After about three months of planning, Hedge POP! Park popped up in the last couple of weeks at the corner of Hedge Road and Garden Hills Drive in the Garden […]
The famous Boom Boom Boys are the Grand Marshals of this year’s Tolono Fun Days Festival Parade! CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian shares the history of the Boom Boom Boys with Damian Donberger and Denny Davis! They’re part of a stacked weekend of fun! Committee member, Diane Ducey, and Tolono Fire Chief, Chris Humer, share all you can look forward to!
The latest Drought Monitor came out this Thursday morning, and as expected, we have seen a spreading and intensification of dry conditions across Central Illinois. What you can see above is the comparison between today’s Drought Monitor and the one that came out last Thursday. Due to temperatures in the 80s, 90s, and even 100’s […]
CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian caught up with the team at Midwest Scuba Center on what they’re doing to make Illinois a scuba diving destination. We meet the owner, Alex Gentner, on how is passion is fueling his career!. Midwest Scuba Center provides Scuba Diving. Water sports swim gear, boaters...
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is using technology you may not recognize to fill potholes. The past four years, the city has used a spraypatcher to patch certain potholes. Vince Gustafson, the Urbana Public Works Deputy Director, said this is a more efficient way to fill...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closed this weekend as crews perform sewer repairs between Alma and Dodds Drives. The right lane of westbound Kirby between Alma and Dodds will close at 7 a.m. on Thursday and remain closed until 8 a.m. the following Monday. This work is […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Girl’s Astronomy Summer Camp is back. Through this program high school students get the opportunity to learn all things space and stars. The 10th through 12th graders learn coding, research with an astrophysicist and participate in a night-time observation. Anyone could go to the camp, but the focus was really on teenager girls.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning. Police responded to the area of Wood and Maffit Street at around 1:30 a.m. after being informed of shots being fired in the area. The victim was able to identify the suspect and a search of the […]
