The Longest Day, an Alzheimer Fundraiser

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County needs judges for the upcoming election. County Clerk Aaron Ammons said they would like to get 150 judges. He would not say how many he has right now. But he is hoping to get more signed up in the coming days. If there are not enough workers, polling […]

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO