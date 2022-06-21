Man shot and killed by police in Milwaukie identified

The Portland officer was responding to a call when the Tuesday evening crash happened in the Lents neighborhood.A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a Portland Police Bureau patrol vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The names of the motorcyclist and officer were not immediately released. Police say that the crash took place just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast 92nd and Southeast Holgate Boulevard near Lents Park. The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling eastbound on Holgate and the officer was driving north on 92nd. According to police, the officer was responding to an emergency call and attempting to navigate the intersection. Investigators are attempting to determine if speed or intoxicants were a factor in the crash. Investigators ask that anyone with information who has not spoken to police, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-166146. Southeast Holgate was closed from Southeast 90th Avenue to I-205 during the investigation. Southeast 92nd Avenue was also closed from Southeast Pardee Street to Southeast Boise Street. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}

