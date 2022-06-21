ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed by police in Milwaukie identified

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A man who was shot and killed by police in Milwaukie last weekend has been identified as 24-year-old Derrick Dewayne Clark from Tigard, according to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office. Officers tried to pull over Clark on suspicion of driving under the influence in...

KGW

Man shot and killed by law enforcement worked for local nonprofit

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie worked for a local nonprofit aimed at transforming lives of people who are or were formerly in prison and others affected by the criminal justice system. Derrick Clark, 24, was a teacher-in-training with The Insight Alliance,...
KGW

Man dead after shooting in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A sergeant found a man dead after a reported shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Southeast Portland Monday night. Police have not made any arrests in the case. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 10:09 p.m. at Raymond City Park on Southeast Liebe Street....
The Oregonian

Man shot and killed in Southeast Portland, police say

Residents in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood in Southeast Portland reported seeing a man who was fatally shot in Raymond Park Monday. Portland Police identified the man as 22-year-old Geavauntae Sherman. Lisa Hungary was startled by loud cracks in the neighborhood around 10 p.m. – noises she hoped were fireworks, she said....
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with PPB vehicle

The Portland officer was responding to a call when the Tuesday evening crash happened in the Lents neighborhood.A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a Portland Police Bureau patrol vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The names of the motorcyclist and officer were not immediately released. Police say that the crash took place just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast 92nd and Southeast Holgate Boulevard near Lents Park. The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling eastbound on Holgate and the officer was driving north on 92nd. According to police, the officer was responding to an emergency call and attempting to navigate the intersection. Investigators are attempting to determine if speed or intoxicants were a factor in the crash. Investigators ask that anyone with information who has not spoken to police, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-166146. Southeast Holgate was closed from Southeast 90th Avenue to I-205 during the investigation. Southeast 92nd Avenue was also closed from Southeast Pardee Street to Southeast Boise Street. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Man sentenced to prison in SE Portland machete attack

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of a attacking a person with a machete in Southeast Portland was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Clayton Briggs attacked the victim Oct. 12, 2020, at an apartment on the 3600 block of Southeast 65th Avenue. Following the attack, the victim was described as having their knee “half-severed,” according to the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office.
Road Rage Leaves Father Dead, Man Sentenced To Prison

A road rage incident that lasted only 20 seconds left a young Portland father dead. The suspect was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Bullets flying through the streets from one man caused the death of the 29-year-old father of two. Prosecutors were successful in their case against Donald A. Beckwith, 31, who was sentenced on Friday after admitting to the shooting that took place two years ago.
Vancouver homeowner arrested after shooting alleged car prowler

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police arrested a homeowner accused of shooting a man he said was breaking into his car. The incident happened on the corner of Northeast 148th Avenue and Southeast 1st Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said a man was found breaking into someone's car when the car owner shot him multiple times.
Man shot at busy park; 2 killed in violent 24 hours in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Scattered throughout Southeast Portland's Raymond Park Tuesday morning were party supplies that appeared to have been abandoned when gunfire erupted late Monday night. "There were a couple of families up here celebrating whatever they were celebrating," Pati Hall said. Hall lives down the street from the...
